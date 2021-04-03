The head of the Buenos Aires Government, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, revealed this Saturday that he sent a message to President Alberto Fernández to wish him to recover soon, after confirming the day before that he was infected with the coronavirus.

“I sent the President a message of support. I hope he recovers soon. The dialogue always continues beyond the meetings I may have with him,” said the Buenos Aires president.

Rodríguez Larreta had planned to meet this Saturday with President Fernández in the Olivos farm, to analyze joint actions to face the second wave of the coronavirus, but the meeting was suspended because last night the head of state reported that he has symptoms of the disease.

“The meeting was suspended for obvious reasons,” Rodríguez Larreta explained in statements he made to TN, after visiting the vaccination center that the Buenos Aires government launched at the Luna Park facilities.

However, the PRO leader said that contacts are maintained with the Casa Rosada “at the level of heads of Cabinet, at the level of ministers of Health, of Education for educational issues.”

“For us, Education is a total priority, that schools are not closed,” he remarked.

In this regard, he recalled: “I said it from day one: in everything related to the pandemic we have to work in a coordinated way.”

Renewed claim for vaccines

The Buenos Aires head of government took the opportunity to insist with his request for the Casa Rosada to deliver more vaccines to his administration to advance the immunization program.

“If the vaccines that the national government told us were going to enter, enter, we calculate that in 10 days, more or less, we will have finished vaccinating everyone over 70, which is a really important step,” he said. .

Followed, he remembered that “the provision of vaccines is made by the national government” and that “Vaccine that enters the City is a vaccine that is applied”.