The head of the Buenos Aires Government, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, received this Tuesday Senator Claudio Poggi from San Luis to talk about “the health emergency” by the coronavirus and also on armed politicians ahead of the next legislative and presidential elections in 2023.

The senator for Avanzar y Cambiemos por San Luis took advantage of the meeting with Rodríguez Larreta to make public his position in favor of “sustain presence in classrooms “.

For now, it transpired that the intention of Poggi, who leads the opposition Peronism to the Rodríguez Saá brothers in San Luis, he would try to head the list of deputies in the following elections.

Poggi’s strategy would now aim to remove representation in the lower house from the governor of San Luis, Alberto Rodríguez Saá, and then fight again in 2023 to return to lead the provincial government.

Governor Alberto Rodríguez Saá.

Within the framework of this strategy, “the link with Rodríguez Larreta is strengthened,” explained sources from the Poggi environment.

However, the good harmony has not yet been translated into a formal alliance, because the senator has yet to decide whether to ratify his pact with the leaders of Together for Change in San Luis.

In this regard, the sources consulted indicated that “on both sides they trust in sustaining the agreement that made the ‘fiefdom’ of the Saá shake when the senator won the PASO and then fell short in the general election. “

