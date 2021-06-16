The head of the Buenos Aires Government, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, harshly questioned the decision of the national government to suspend the tests for the second consecutive year Learn: “It is denying the possibility of understanding reality.”

Through a series of messages that he published on his Twitter account, the Buenos Aires official questioned the decision of the Minister of Education of the Nation, Nicolás Trotta, to suspend the evaluations again until April 2022.

In this regard, Rodríguez Larreta explained that “the return to presence is very important to begin to reverse the” negative impact on the boys, “but it is not enough. So he added: “We have to go for more: improve the quality of learning and teaching.”

“Since 2012, every year in the City we carry out evaluations in 7th grade and 3rd year. And, since 2016, we have added additional tests directly focused on teaching in 3rd and 6th grade,” explained the Head of Government.

In this context, he stated: “To suspend the Learning tests for the second consecutive year is to deny the possibility of understanding reality and knowing where to work to improve it.”

Larreta also highlighted the importance of evaluations for “have information about where we are and make decisions based on evidence with the most important objective of all: that every day our boys and girls learn more and better. “

“Are the boys and girls learning? And are they learning well? Is the school teaching well? How is the bond with the teachers? What is the climate like in the classrooms?”

“Let’s evaluate to know how we are coming and how we are. Let’s evaluate to know what we have to improve and how we have to do it. The way to build the future of our boys and girls begins with knowing the reality, “he concluded.

Larreta thus followed the line of the Buenos Aires Minister of Education, Soledad Acuña, who came out strong to criticize the measure, and various specialists also joined the questions.

“Evaluations contribute to continuous educational improvement processes, promote reflection on the task of teaching and help to achieve the goals set. For this reason, this year it is essential to have information to know where we are and to make decisions based on evidence, “said Acuña.

Trotta’s confirmation

The Minister of National Education, Nicolás Trotta, came out on Wednesday to ratify the schedule they are preparing for educational evaluations.

As I had reported Clarion, confirmed that the Learning tests for elementary school students -which should be done in october of this year – they will be done in April of next year “when the students have returned in person to the classrooms throughout the national territory”, because they have to be done throughout the country simultaneously.

He added that the census evaluation of high school students will be done “in October or November” of 2022 and tried to justify the decision by stating that the tests “are not suspended; they will be carried out as part of a more complete set of tools. to evaluate the educational system ”.

Operational Learn

The “Operational Learning” is a standardized test of Mathematics and Language aimed at all students who finish primary and secondary school. It is census and is taken on the same day, at the same time, in all schools in the country. It is biannual: one year is taken for primary school students and the next for secondary school students.

It is complemented by another sample of Natural Sciences and Social Sciences. In theory, its results are used to follow the evolution of student learning and as an input to make educational policy decisions.

