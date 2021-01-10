Strange case of Amalia granata, the model and television host turned legislator: while her peers on the bench in the Santa Fe Chamber of Deputies left her alone, from other spaces they seek her, seduce her, tempt her. She talks to everyone. Or with almost everyone: Peronism is a limit that was imposed with its alignments and criticisms.

Participating in the pull, among others, the head of the Buenos Aires government, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, Liberals, different sectors of radicalism, the PRO and the Santa Fe Progressive Front.

Some think of the figure of Granata for the legislative dispute this year. There are those who even offered her to leave her post in Santa Fe now, run as a candidate in the province of Buenos Aires and thus put a foot in national politics.

Others, on the other hand, are willing to be more patient: they are content to add it by 2023, when fate will make them compete once again against the machinery of the PJ and Kirchnerism.

The weight of its image, its visibility as one of the emblems of the fight against abortion and 287K votes that he obtained to reach a bank in Santa Fe, have become a temptation for different sectors.

Rosario not only reached in 2019 the third place in its category, relegating Juntos por el Cambio to fourth place, but also only received 26 thousand votes below a PJ who competed in this united province.

So united that after twelve years he regained the governorship. Driven by the figure of the media and its avalanche of votes, there were six legislators from “Unite for family and life” who entered the lower house.

However, before assuming Granata, he broke with four of them due to internal differences and formed the bloc “We are life” together with a deputy from whom he also ended up separating.

Many of the leaders representing the “Old politics”, of which she is so suspicious, they saw in that orphanhood one more reason to offer to work together and even a possible pass.

Larreta, through the national deputy Alvaro Gonzalez, works to add it. González is a friend of the former television host and one of the shipowners of a presidential project that has the head of the Buenos Aires government as the main figure.

The vice president of the PRO, the deputy from Santa Fe Federico Angelini, He assured Clarín that Granata can be one more piece of a great armed to confront Kirchnerism.

“She is a leader who has had a correct legislative work. I would like to see her more involved in touring the province of Santa Fe, being more present, but that is something that can improve. Clearly on this path of expanding Together for Change, Granata and other sectors are a possibility ”, he confirmed.

Within the PRO there are also those who see her as an interesting figure, with a profile that is easy to align with the party, but at the same time they doubt that she can contribute a significant amount of votes.

“You have to see now that the abortion theme was turned off, how much of your speech goes into society. With it you can win an internship, but I don’t know if it’s a final choice ”, the most skeptical conjecture.

But Larreta’s desire is firm and no one will put obstacles in his way if González manages to advance.

As part of the frenzied electoral laboratory, which does not stop even in times of pandemic, Unite, the electoral stamp that sheltered her in her successful candidacy as a Santa Fe deputy and that also allowed the presidential candidacy of Jose Luis Espert, He offered to work for him to find a bank in the Province, where he is domiciled.

She heard the proposal in February and rejected it. His refusal to compete in the territory he governs today Axel Kicillof it may have an expiration date – he didn’t rule it out for the future.

He offered two reasons for rejecting the proposal now: he did not see fit to breach his mandate in Santa Fe, which expires in 2023; Nor did she compete as a representative of another district when in 2019 she campaigned by presenting herself as a woman concerned with the problems that plague her native province.

“She is closer to not being a candidate for anything, than to being something in these elections. It does not have space in the traditional parties. She is a reference per se. I understand and I believe that it will not be second to anyone. Today is closer to not being anywhere, than to be. But they will want to use it ”, he evaluates Jose Bonacci, owner of the Unite label and former presidential candidate.

The Santa Fe UCR, even with the internal differences that allow some to maintain their alliance with socialism and others with the PRO, see Granata as a valid piece to put together a great front that opposes all Peronisms: that of the province and the National.

“We, as the Radical Civic Union, are pushing an idea: a great, broad political front that puts limits on Kirchnerism and that is an alternative of power. A political front that allows us to debate and agree on public policies. In this sense, the dialogue with Amalia, who has stood out in the legislative work and is a reference within Santa Fe’s politics, is permanent, “the radical deputy and former Minister of Security of Santa Fe in the government of the Frente assured Clarín. Progressive, Maximiliano Pullaro.

Granata has left signs that she is excited about this project. It is, with nuances, an idea similar to the one they have in the PRO. Another who has an open dialogue with her is Julian Galdeano, the radical who presides over the Together for Change bloc in the Santa Fe Chamber of Deputies.

A ideological conflict that it will not be easy to resolve within the Progressive Front. The radicals that make it up are enthusiastic about the possible agreement with Granata, but socialism is not at all convinced of promoting such a broad army. Imagine Miguel Lifschitz and company sharing a party photo with the model generates a discomfort that, at least for now, they can not hide.

