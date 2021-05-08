On the most emblematic day of Peronism, the Head of Government of the city of Buenos Aires, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, paid tribute to Eva Duarte de Perón, at the 102 anniversary of his birth, and turned on the networks.

With the hashtag #They didRodríguez Larreta highlighted that Evita promoted and achieved the approval of the women’s suffrage law in Argentina while highlighting her figure as “a benchmark in the fight for women’s rights.” “On the 102nd anniversary of his birth, we remember his legacy“, completed the mayor.

Rodríguez Larreta posted in his tribute to Evita that the emblematic figure of Peronism will undoubtedly always be a benchmark in the fight for women’s political and labor rights.

In addition, the head of government pointed out that Evita was the one who “promoted and obtained the approval of the women’s suffrage law in Argentina. “Undoubtedly one of the points most questioned by the followers of Rodríguez Larreta.

Even the head of government’s tribute had a barrage of questions. Darío Lopérfido, former director of the Teatro Colón, told Rodríguez Larreta that the female vote was promoted by Alfredo Palacios, Mario Bravo and Alicia Moreau de Justo, among others. “Evita defended that women do what Perón said (like the fascism of the time). No need to change history. We already have the PJ for that, “he added.

The user Cecilia Lastreto questioned the head of Government. “What a shame Larreta. For all this and much more the Leader will always be @mauriciomacri !!! Shame on others !!!!”, he tweeted.

The Republican also raised the criticism, and warned Rodríguez Larreta that “because of things like these you lose voters from your own political space.”

“Horrible that you think that, but even more horrible that you make such a publication,” added the user to indicate that the true promoter of the female vote was Alicia Moreau de Justo in 1932.

#They did Evita promoted and achieved the approval of the women’s suffrage law in Argentina and is, without a doubt, a benchmark in the fight for women’s rights. On the 102nd anniversary of his birth, we remember his legacy. pic.twitter.com/hlreaK5qnf – Horacio Rodríguez Larreta ✋🏼🧼🤚🏼 (@horaciorlarreta) May 7, 2021

El Buho Quejoso, another user, pointed out that it is duly documented by the sociologist Juan José Sebreli that it was socialists such as Alicia Moreau de Justo and Cecilia Grierson “who promoted the female vote and not Evita.”

The user Winston_Dunhill charged hard against the head of the Buenos Aires government. “You urinate with faces, how sad, Horacio, you are unpresentable, you talk about breaking cracks and you mention this resentful one,” the user shot.

There was no shortage of messages that accused Rodríguez Larreta of campaigning with that message to capture the Peronist vote and there was little support for the campaign. One of the users even recommended that the head of government lower the post because they were “incinerating” it.