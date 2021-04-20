The head of the Buenos Aires Government, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, again defended this Monday the opening of schools in the city of Buenos Aires, but remarked that “the last word” on the continuity of presence is the Supreme Court “and they will “abide by” what the highest court defines.

“In federal terms, who took the case was the Supreme Court. When there is a difference in position between the National Government and a province, the Supreme Court defines the Supreme Court. The ruling of the City Chamber is before a presentation of an NGO with parents, teachers, students, but the Supreme Court has the last word, “he declared, adding that his government” always respected the Constitution. ”

The communal chief also affirmed that he shares with President Alberto Fernández the “concern about the health situation”, but insisted that “it is not solved by closing schools.”

“All the experts in the world point out the need for presence,” said Rodrìguez Larreta, who considered that what happened last year with the closure of schools was “extremely serious.”

Speaking to TN and Telenoche, he stressed that this Monday “there was a great majority of open schools” in the City.

Asked about the tension with the national government, he replied that “to take care of health we have to work in a coordinated way, we have to work, we have to agree,” but he emphasized that “dialogue does not mean that we have to agree on everything.”

“If there is a subject that we have a different look at, as in the subject of the opening of face-to-face classes, that in no way will change my conviction that we have to work as a team, we have to work in a coordinated way,” he insisted.

In addition, he reiterated that “schools are not an area of ​​greater contagion than the rest of the City” and pointed out that “with 750 thousand people going to schools, there were less than 1% of infections and of those infected, when one goes to their close contacts there were 0.012% “.

