Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, head of the Buenos Aires government, lives more than tense days in the middle of his confrontation with the national government for the determination to resort to the Justice so that face-to-face classes continue in the City of Buenos Aires, despite the presidential DNU that indicates otherwise.

During this Sunday, the climbing of statements and accusations faced reached its culminating point with the ruling of the Buenos Aires Appeals Chamber that gave the reason to the City.

While representatives of the ruling party unleashed a barrage of expletives in private -some in public as well- and paraded through the media and social networks repudiating the ruling, Rodríguez Larreta had time to leave a relaxed message on TikTok.

In his official account, the communal chief posted a video in which he is approached by a query from “Juana”, a student from a Buenos Aires school who wants to know “if she is building her backpack” for this Monday.

“Yes, Juana, of course. You have to have the backpack armed to go to school tomorrow, like every day, “he replied sympathetically, moments after the press conference in which he assured that the face-to-face classes will not stop.

Rodríguez Larreta approaches young people

The Buenos Aires head of government often uses his TikTok account to approach the youngest citizenship. Not only for ads that concern them, such as the call to classes, but also to show their more human and fun side.

Recently, for example, he uploaded a video in which he laughs with Juan José Méndez. Secretary of Transportation and Public Works of the City, because, due to her baldness, a neighbor confused them during an act.

Horacio Rodríguez Larreta has fun on TikTok with Juan José Méndez

Aware of the possibility of winning over the electoral public who are between 16 and 30 years old, and why not older as well, the top leader of CABA is permanently followed by his press team, which does a hard job to position him well in that age group.

It doesn’t just make ads. She has also used her TikTok account to provide health recommendations during the pandemic, spread gender equity values ​​and even celebrate Racing Club Fan Day.

Be careful, not always everything goes well, and those “pearls” They can also be found in the account @horaciorodriguezlarreta.

An example of this is the video in which Rodríguez Larreta, testing a car manufactured by “Las Recargadas”, a group of girls and teachers from technical schools in the City, ends up busting a cover when getting out of the vehicle.

On Sunday night, while from Kirchnerism they accused of “legal havoc” and “mamarracho” the court ruling that urges to hold face-to-face classes, the head of Government relaxed on TikTok, like the boys he hopes to see on Monday in the schools.

