“The case of Marcela Losardo decreed lto the death of albertism“, states, bluntly, a leader of the Frente de Todos, the unequal alliance between Alberto Fernández, Cristina Kirchner and Sergio Massa. The arrival of Martín Soria to the Ministry of Justice did nothing more than whitewash where power is.

“Alberto decided to play the pivot of the coalition forces, to be the balancing act between the governors, Cristina and the Homeland, and the Renewing Front. It’s hard to understand but he plays it “, says an important leader. Today’s assumption of leadership of the national PJ would be just one more procedure than a power project.

In the ruling party they point out that the problem and what unbalances is the government’s agenda. “It is key how much your administration occupies the agenda and how much the fight for justice due to Cristina’s urgency”, slide.

The government has made its performance in the legislative elections contingent on the success of the vaccination campaign and the improvement of the economy, both far from that goal.

In Deputies they make it clear that it is “almost a fact” that the primaries HE PASSED They will be held in September and the general ones in November. “I believe that the postponement is decided and agreed with the opposition through the Yacobitti project “, they admit in the Front of All. What changed from a month or two ago? Máximo Kirchner would be more permeable, influenced by the dark health horizon with a combo that includes the second wave, winter and the lack of doses. “It seems that the health issue worries him a lot”, they slide into the ruling party.

The truth is that since 2005 a Peronist ruling party has not won a midterm election. In 2009 Kirchnerism was defeated by Francisco De Narváez, Mauricio Macri and Felipe Sola. In 2013 Massa was in charge of beating Cristina at the polls.

In the electoral calculator, the Casa Rosada considers that with 41 points in the province of Buenos Aires, the Frente de Todos maintains the seats that it currently has in Deputies. and at 45 you’d get a couple more seats. He knows that it is practically impossible to access the majority, although he is betting on being very close to his own quorum.

A year ago: Horacio Rodríguez Larreta and Alberto Fernández in the President’s office in the Casa Rosada.

On the other shore, the head of the Buenos Aires government, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta changed strategy. He came out of moderation to confront the Government, in a surprising media raid.

In his speeches he left strong phrases, such as when he said that Cristina Kirchner’s statements in the judicial argument “were really very serious for Argentina, for the division of powers and respect for the institutions” and that he was “concerned” that the President I agree.

And he also contrasted that photo with the President at the beginning of the pandemic, with the current relationship. “Alberto has taken attitudes in the last time much closer to those proposed by Cristina. It is not what I think is good for Argentina. I felt much more identified when he called for us to work together for the pandemic ”.

In his environment they confirm that in broad strokes he is going to express his position because the PRO’s demand is a bit and he will begin to set the agenda on national issues.

A PRO legislator draws a parallel with Mauricio Macri when he launched himself into the presidential race. He believes that Larreta will go out and establish a position on national issues without widening the gap, marking a role and highlighting his word. “A process similar to that of Mauricio in the City where he maintained a prudent silence until 2013 and then began to appear with national themes,” he described.

In the shift from moderation to touches of hardening, much has to do not only with the christinization of the Government but also with the advance of Patricia Bullrich in Together for Change. The former minister does not miss the opportunity to tour the country with the excuse of presenting her book “War without quarter.” In recent weeks he has been in the province of Santa Cruz, regardless of whether it was Kirchnerist land, then he passed through Chubut amid the controversy with Governor Mariano Arcioni over the fires, the mining project and after the incidents as a result of the which the van carrying Fernandez was stoned.

Some consultants claim that Bullrich cut between 15 and 20 points negative image with which she left the Macri government, which makes her a competitive candidate.

These are data that do not go unnoticed at the Uspallata headquarters where Larreta has his office.

Near Bullrich They ironically say that the head of the Buenos Aires government “comes running from behind and that does not give it credibility because it is not a conviction, it is a necessity of the polls ”.

“Today my conviction is what has generated credibility in our voter. And it is what will be settled in the election. So Larreta lost in the polls as much as Fernández. We maintained the conviction of the possibility of returning, but their follow-up strategy has been negative and we have almost grown a third actor ”, Bullrich affirms to his people.

Patricia Bullrich in Rosario, in one of the many trips to the interior of the PRO holder. Photo: Juan José García.

Larreta’s problem is that Bullrich will surely want to top the list of Together for Change in the City. Who could compete with her for that place? Maria Eugenia Vidal. But the very idea that the former governor is running for the Buenos Aires district and not in the province, generates a great controversy.

Some major mayors like Jorge Macri consider that Vidal must be the candidate in the province. It is not enough with Elisa Carrió or Facundo Manes, we need someone to drag votes. However, Vidal has slipped that a competition in the province could drag her to a possible defeat that would not be adequate, so she does not rule out being preserved.

“She will not be able not to play, because when you do not play, the game will vomit you out”, says a larretista who admits that the former governor has “some autonomy” of decision.

Any option becomes an encerrona of Together for Change in the province of Buenos Aires where, outside of Vidal, lacks strong candidates. There Manes, perhaps Santilli, Emilio Monzó who will play inside and a Peronist “leg” who intends to compete on the outside commanded by Miguel Pichetto and Joaquín de la Torre enlist.

The best definition of Larreta’s situation is given by an official legislator. “El Pelado cannot take the triumph of the two crowns -City and Province- but neither can he hand over the crown of the house to Patricia or Lousteau.”

