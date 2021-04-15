To Horacio Rodríguez Larreta it took him by surprise Alberto Fernández’s announcement, with more far-reaching measures than what he expected at least for this day. The head of Government will give a press conference this Thursday at noon, to set his posture with differences -with his small table he calibrated the tone- to the restrictions, especially the suspension of face-to-face classes in principle for two weeks. They considered it a advance on autonomy from the city.

“They did not consult us or tell us anything“Said the main Buenos Aires officials last night. The blow to the economic activity and the gastronomy that will imply the prohibition of the circulation from 20 o’clock came without any prior warning, although they did notice something more striking according to the look at the Uspallata headquarters: the President had agreed with Rodríguez Larreta this time to keep the schools open and that the priority would be to avoid closures, unlike last year. Even so, they advanced that they will abide by the decree.

Teaching strike in the City, this Wednesday. Lengüitas School on 151 Pelegrini Street. Photo: Guillermo Rodríguez Adami

With distance from the position of Axel Kicillof, more inclined to take greater precautions to try to contain the peak of infections and alleviate the tension in the hospital system, Rodríguez Larreta had been in favor of restrict “the bare minimum” commercial and educational activities. The City had expressed that position and the head of government ratified it this Wednesday at the meeting of the national board of Together for Change, in addition to saying that he would seek to unify criteria with the province of Buenos Aires.

Rodríguez Larreta will announce the implementation of the new stage in the City with Diego Santilli, Felipe Miguel and the ministers Fernán Quirós (Health), Soledad Acuña (Education) and Juan José Méndez (Transportation). “We are going to promote that the measures exclusively necessary and that the bare minimum is restricted to try to preserve education and employment, ”Miguel had told Clarion on Sunday. The closings of shops at 7:00 p.m., the prohibition of circulation from 8:00 p.m. and the suspension of recreational, cultural and sports activities in closed places will imply a strong impact on the economy.

In the virtual meeting of the national table of Together for Change there was an appeal to the need to provide assistance to companies and workers in the event of measures such as those announced, which was later reflected in the statement: “It is urgent that the way to give financial aid is resolved that are required if it is necessary to implement some type of closure by the national government ”.

The scope of the restrictions surprised other leaders of Together for Change, including radical governors who were also not warned. The party presidents questioned Alberto Fernández on social media. “President: decide against those who work, parents who take their children to school, businesses that merge. Decide for those who have their lives resolved against those who work. That is the rift that you have generated. The oligarchy of the bureaucrats won “Patricia Bullrich, head of the PRO, tweeted.

“The president announces that schools are closing again. His minister (Nicolás) Trotta hours ago denied the suspension of classes. An improvised government, without a compass and without dialogue between them”, Assured the radical Alfredo Cornejo. “Inadmissible and irrational for them to close schools again. Instead of privileging presence and the common good, they cede educational policy to corporate sectors, “said Maximiliano Ferraro, from the Civic Coalition, and announced that he will present a impeachment request Trotta for “poor performance in guaranteeing the right to education.”