The head of the Buenos Aires Government, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, received a medical discharge, after having tested positive for coronavirus, and resumed official activity with a tour of the River stadium, in the Núñez neighborhood, one of the City’s testing centers.

There, accompanied by the president of the club, Rodolfo D ‘Onofrio, he confirmed that classes in the City of Buenos Aires will begin on February 17 “with the greatest possible presence”.

“For us, education is a top priority. We are planning to do it from February 17 with the greatest possible presence. There is nothing more important to us than education, “he said.

The discussion about the resumption of face-to-face classes, after a year marked by virtuality due to the pandemic, remained at the center of the debate since last week when the Chief of Staff, Santiago Cafiero, warned that this was subject to the health situation .

Although the Minister of Education, Nicolás Trotta, confirmed this week that each province will determine the date and modality of the return to classes, the pressure to do so in person is increasing. Even former President Mauricio Macri joined the claim.

“Open the schools,” the former president wrote on his Facebook account, in a long message in which he asked that this decision not be left to “the union leaders.”

During his speech this Friday, Larreta highlighted the testing program carried out by the City, called for “social responsibility” to prevent the rise in coronavirus infections and admitted that the City is “on a rebound.”

“I ask please that we not relax. At the end of the year we had many meetings. There is no role of the State that can supply individual responsibility.” We are aware that there is regrowth in the City, so we have to take care of ourselves, “said the chief. of the Buenos Aires government, who also stated that they continue to work “in a coordinated manner” with the national and Buenos Aires governments.

“I want to tell you that they have already discharged me. Although during the isolation I was in contact with the team and working remotely, as of today I will gradually resume face-to-face activities. Thank you for the messages of support! continue taking care of us, “he wrote before the event on his Twitter account.

On January 6, Rodríguez Larreta reported that he tested positive for coronavirus, after returning from the Atlantic coast where he had spent the weekend and that he was in isolation at his home.

“Yesterday I came back from the Coast, where I spent the weekend with my family. As I had a headache, I decided not to wait and swab myself. Today the result was positive. I’m fine at home. Please let us continue to take care of ourselves and, at the first symptom or back from vacation, let’s take the test, “he posted on his Twitter account at the time.

