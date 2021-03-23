With your decision Horacio Rodríguez Larreta once again differentiates itself from Mauricio Macri and send a new wink to the radicals. The head of Government decided to give a strategic place to Alejandra Lázzaro, who in 2018 won the competition to fill a vacancy in the strategic National Electoral Chamber, but it was ruled out by Macri.

The then president decided to make use of a prerogative and choose the candidate who had been third in the contest to fill the vacancy caused by the death of Rodolfo Munne in 2016, he aroused the ire of his radical partners and the Civic Coalition, who denounced gender discrimination.

Alejandra Lázzaro, secretary of the National Electoral Chamber would now be in charge of organizing the Buenos Aires elections. Photo: Archive

Macri, influenced by his chief adviser, José Torello and by Miguel Pichetto, had chosen the third best qualified in the contest, Hernán Gonçalves Figueredo, secretary of judicial action of the Electoral Chamber. Finally, after the public unrest of his allies in Together for Change, he left the vacancy free.

Just assumed, Alberto Fernandez he anointed the federal judge of Tucumán for that place Daniel Bejas, former attorney of the provincial PJ, whose statement was ratified by the Senate in November and again aroused criticism from the UCR. Bejas had also been part of the shortlist that participated in the contest won by Lázzaro, who served as secretary of the Chamber that decides electoral issues and, among other tasks, audits the financing of the parties. The other two members of the National Chamber are Alberto Dalla Via and Santiago Corcuera.

Skillful, the mayor of Buenos Aires sent a gesture to the members of the UCR and proposed Lázzaro as head of the brand new Electoral Management Institute, an autarkic entity of the Executive that will remain in charge of organizing the Buenos Aires elections and whose actions will be under the supervision of the high Court of Justice from the city. Now the Legislature must ratify it. By the way, days after attending the presentation of Macri’s book, he differed again from the former president.

As deputy director of the Institute, he was proposed Thomas Aguerre, closer to the opposition in the City, a detail that generated rispidezas within the block of the Buenos Aires Front of All. La Cámpora is suspicious of the ties of the President’s chief adviser, Juan Manuel Olmos, with the head of government.

Lázzaro, as detailed by historical referents of radicalism, is a rare bird within the centennial party allied to the PRO. It does not respond directly to any of the actors of the UCR in the City: nor to Enrique “Coti” Nosiglia and its dolphins, Martín Lousteau and Emiliano Yacobitti, nor to Daniel Angelici, that he would not go through the best moment of his bond with Rodríguez Larreta.

Of a technical nature, Lázzaro participated in several meetings and public activities of the collective Parity eye, a transversal space that supervises and promotes the access of women to governments and institutional spheres. It is made up of, among others, important female leaders of the ruling party and the opposition, such as the deputy Silvia Lospennato, from the PRO; María Luisa Storani, from the UCR; and Malena Galmarini and Marcela Durrieu, from the Front of All. “Alejandra’s proposal is a fair act, which partly repairs the arbitrariness that he suffered by having won the contest for the National Electoral Chamber and that they have not appointed it. She was its oldest civil servant, she came first in all instances of the contest, I was very sorry for that decision, ”Lospennato told Clarion.

In the City they highlighted the fact that beyond Lázzaro’s career and his academic training, his appointment seeks to enhance the official gender policy agenda. They also emphasized that the Capital became the only district to advance a clear separation of administrative and jurisdictional functions.

The Electoral Management Institute It was the product of the sanction of the Electoral code in 2018, which among other things allowed the City to unify the elections with the Nation.

Lázzaro returned to the front page of the media and politics, weeks ago when he resigned from the jury of the Council of the Magistracy that had to evaluate the applicants to replace the federal judges Claudio Bonadio and Rodolfo Canicoba Corral. The four members of the jury had included the concept of “lawfare“commonly used by Cristina Kirchner to denounce the alleged systematic and coordinated attacks by the Judiciary and the media against her and other leaders in the region. Lázzaro finally adduced “personal issues” and wanted to resign from the jury, but the Council of the Magistracy rejected his resignation. The controversial matter, however, was discarded.

The creation of the body and the appointment of Lázzaro was promoted by the Minister of Government of the City, Bruno Screnci, member of the small table of Rodríguez Larreta at which the vice chief of government sits, Diego Santilli; the Secretary General of the Government, Fernando Strafacce; the chief of staff Felipe Miguel; and the Secretary of Communication, Federico di Benedetto; and the Media, Christian coelho.

