The head of the Buenos Aires Government, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, analyzes at this time if the City keeps the schools open despite the announcement made this Wednesday by President Alberto Fernández.

Within the framework of the new restrictions, the President informed that the suspension of attendance in the classrooms at the AMBA will be in force from next Monday until April 30.

The measure aroused strong rejection in the opposition, with harsh criticism of Minister Nicolás Trotta, and was one of the central demands of the cacerolazos that were heard in various parts of the City and in the Quinta de Olivos area after the announcements.

After the presidential announcement, a decree of the City of Buenos Aires began to circulate that declare as public service of maximum essentiality to the teaching activity.

Strictly speaking, this document that bears the signature of Horacio Rodriguez Larreta and several of his ministers is prior to Alberto Fernández’s speech and its function was to guarantee the circulation of personnel linked to face-to-face classes at the AMBA in the face of any type of bureaucratic obstacle .

While analyzing the possibility of keeping the schools open, the City announced that this Thursday at noon Horacio Rodríguez Larreta will give a press conference.

