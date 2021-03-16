After Alberto Fernández confirmed the appointment of Martín Soria as the new Minister of Justice, after the resignation of Marcela Losardo, the head of the Buenos Aires Government, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, expressed concern about the appointment of the national deputy and maintained that he is not according to the attacks on some judges.

“I do not know the current minister, but I saw some of his statements strongly attacking some judges. I do not agree with that and I think it is exactly the opposite of what Argentina needs. We have to respect the institutions, the Constitution and the division of powers, ”said the leader of Together for Change in dialogue with TN.

Along the same lines, he added Cristina Kirchner to criticism: “I was very concerned by the statements of the vice president attacking a number of judges with first and last names … Really it’s an attack on the huge division of powers”.

“The President speaks of creating a council to evaluate judges, which is totally unconstitutional because the Constitution already provides for the counterweight mechanism between the powers. I do not agree and it seems to me that it undermines the republican system, “he added.

On the other hand, when asked if he warns the president “weaker and more subject to the vice president than in the early days of the pandemic”, Larreta did not hesitate to answer “yes” and argued: “Everything indicates that there is a preview of the vice president. His statements were really very serious for Argentina, the division of powers and respect for the institutions. Y I was more concerned that the President says he agrees. I see a process of attack on the institutions and the divisions of powers ”.

Alberto Fernández confirmed in a television interview the appointment of Martín Soria as the new Minister of Justice. Capture Channel 9.

Meanwhile, he was in “total disagreement with the scream”, because with it “you do not eat, you do not generate work and neither are people better educated. “I think that one of the great challenges as a country is to overcome the crack. Beyond the electoral issue, the cry does not work for the country. It cannot be that we cannot dialogue with those who think differently,” he added.

Likewise, he again clearly disagreed with the fifth fund of the coparticipation: “They were unconstitutionally removed from one day to the next. We hope that the Court will rule because Every day they give us less money than what corresponds“.

Finally, he responded to the conflict that was generated from the vaccination against the coronavirus in Luna Park, where long lines were formed by those over 80 who had taken turns: “It hardly happened, we put our faces and apologize. The health minister (Fernán Quirós) spoke and the problem was corrected in 24 hours. ”

“What happened that day is that, as they were different vaccines, they required a more complex cold chain, because they needed -20 °. Many people went before the people who had a shift. We did not foresee that and the next day it was corrected. We did not have that problem again, “he concluded.

