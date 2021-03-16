The head of the Buenos Aires Government, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, confirmed this Tuesday that the City could run out of shots this weekend, if no more doses arrive in the country in the next few days.

“The outlook is worrying. If no more vaccines come in, this weekend we will run out of vaccines, “the communal chief emphasized in statements to TN, as he announced Clarion.

In this context, concern about the fhigh dose of vaccines against the coronavirus in the country, within the framework of the arrival of the coldest days of autumn and the worldwide delay in the scheduled delivery of doses.

The number of vaccinated in the City is around 247,424 people, but Buenos Aires Health sources specified to Clarín earlier that they have available doses of Sputnik V until Thursday 18 and Sinopharm, until the end of the week.

“We have 45,000 scheduled shifts for this week, a vaccine that enters the City, a vaccine that is applied,” Larreta had declared in the morning in statements to the radio. The net..

The head of the Buenos Aires Government pointed out that “with this week’s vaccines the City will reach 95% coverage of health personnel, 17 thousand vaccines will be applied for those over 80 and 70% of those over 80 will be applied. 80 by the end of this week. ”

In the afternoon of this Tuesday, the head of the Buenos Aires government also spoke about the possible scenarios in case the second wave arrives: “It is not our intention to go back with the quarantine, we do not have it in the plans, we are going to do everything possible to avoid it. “

On the other hand, Larreta was critical of the positions on Justice of both Alberto Fernández and Cristina Kirchner and once again questioned the appointment of Martín Soria as head of the Ministry of Justice.

“I disagree with the advances of the government on justice, with what the president said to create a commission to judge or evaluate judges […] All this undermines the republican system, the division of powers and the Constitution, “said Larreta.

He added: “Hearing some statements from the recently appointed minister that shows that it is on the same line […]. The Minister of Justice should advance in a consensual reform beyond his party. “

Larreta had already expressed himself in the last hours in the same vein: “I do not know the current minister, but I saw some of his statements strongly attacking some judges. I do not agree with that and I think it is exactly the opposite of what Argentina needs. We have to respect the institutions, the Constitution and the division of powers ”.

For Larreta, from the national government, “clearly they are taking a position more towards the crack” and said that he had other expectations about Alberto Fernández: “I was under the illusion that there was a broader scope of consensus.”

.Finally, the Buenos Aires head of government avoided answering whether or not he will go for the presidential candidacy – at a time when Patricia Bullrich is shown in campaign mode throughout the country – and announced that he will go to the presentation of Mauricio Macri’s book.

AFG