With harsh criticism of the Nation, the head of the Buenos Aires Government, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, confirmed that he will present an appeal to the Supreme Court of Justice to avoid the closure of schools.

In addition, he rejected the presence of the Federal Security Forces in the City to control compliance with the restrictions and asked President Alberto Fernández for a meeting “for this very afternoon.”

“We are going to present an amparo before the Supreme Court. Once again: my responsibility is to do everything in my power to guarantee the face-to-face classes,” he said during a press conference.

Larreta insisted that “on Monday the boys have to be in the classrooms” and affirmed that they have “three days” to rebuild the dialogue with the national government.

The Buenos Aires head of government affirmed at various points in his speech that the national government’s measures were “inconsistent, surprising and untimely.”

In this context, Larreta assured that the national government took more restrictive measures “because it did not comply with the vaccination plan and the amount of vaccines that was committed last year.”

“Now that they cannot comply, they decided to change the strategy,” he lashed out.

School closings and rejection

In the framework of the new restrictions, the President informed that the suspension of the presence in the classrooms in the AMBA will govern from next Monday until April 30.

The measure aroused strong rejection in the opposition, with harsh criticism of Minister Nicolás Trotta, who had affirmed that the classrooms were “a safe place” and that the restrictions could not begin with the schools.

Among those who questioned Fernández’s decision, ex-president Mauricio Macri stands out, who remarked that “there is no doubt that schools must remain open,” and said that the City must enforce “respect for its Constitution and autonomy.”

The suspension of face-to-face classes was also one of the central claims of the cacerolazos that were heard in various parts of the City and in the area of ​​Quinta de Olivos after the announcements.

News in development.

JPE