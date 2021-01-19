The head of the Buenos Aires Government, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, reiterated this Tuesday that the return to classes is “top priority” and the “most important” for his government, despite the warnings of some of the teaching unions such as Ctera regarding the situation of the coronavirus.

“For us it is a priority, the most important thing, the return to school we announced that it will be on February 17, two weeks or three before the national calendar. It is a total priority and we want it to be with the greatest possible presence, with all the children in schools, “he said.

The Buenos Aires president expressed himself during a live broadcast that he carried out on social networks to answer questions about the coronavirus, testing operations and vaccination in the City.

“Obviously we are going to see how the virus evolves, but our intention, our number one priority, is presence, the boys at school, “he insisted.

Rodríguez Larreta announced that on Wednesday he will present with the Buenos Aires Minister of Education, Soledad Acuña, more details about the plan that was designed to reopen the schools with the corresponding health protocols to avoid contagions.

The head of the Buenos Aires government thus ratified his intention to reopen the schools despite the fact that representatives of the UTE-Ctera union indicated last week that “There will be no conditions on February 17 to return to the presence.”

This was stated by the general secretary of the union, Angélica Graciano, who complained because “the schools and teachers have not yet been conditioned and they do not know when they will be able to get vaccinated.”

“All the indicators of coronavirus infections in the City of Buenos Aires are very serious,” Graciano remarked.

For this reason, last Friday he held a meeting with several of the teaching unions to reiterate that “presence is an absolute priority” and insist that the date for the start of classes is February 17.

During the meeting, the officials stated that “a joint work is being carried out with the Buenos Aires Ministry of Health to advance in the return to classes with safe protocols and all hygiene and safety measures.”

The meeting took place within the framework of the participatory process that is being carried out by the Ministry of Education of the City, through which there was dialogue with specialists, NGOs, teachers’ unions, and during January parents and students from Buenos Aires schools will also be summoned.

AFG