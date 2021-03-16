In the last hours, concern began to grow about the lack of doses of vaccines against the coronavirus and the lack of precision regarding the arrival of new shipments. At the AMBA, at this time, they count the vaccines they have left without knowing when they will receive more. And the national government, for now, cannot confirm when there will be new arrivals.

In this context, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, head of the Buenos Aires government, expressed his concern “by not having a clear forecast for the days or weeks that follow”.

The number of vaccinated in the City is around 247,424 people, but Buenos Aires Health sources specified to Clarion They have doses of Sputnik V available until Thursday the 18th and Sinopharm until the end of the week.

“We have 45 thousand scheduled shifts for this week, vaccine that enters the City, vaccine that is applied“declared Larreta in statements to radio The net.

In addition, it once again differed from the strategy of the province of Buenos Aires, which allows the Buenos Aires native to sign up and wait for the shift assignment even if the doses have not arrived in the country: “In the City the average vaccine is applied in seven days and that’s because we don’t take turns before physically having the shots. “

Vaccination at Casa Amarilla for people over 80. Photo: Guillermo Rodríguez Adami.

The head of the Buenos Aires government pointed out that “with this week’s vaccines the City will reach the 95% coverage of health personnel, 17 thousand vaccines will be applied for people over 80 and it will be reached 70% of those over 80 for the end of this week. “And he added:” We are waiting for the arrival of more doses. “

What the national government says

There are still no details of the date on which the first delivery will land with the three million doses of the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine, which were announced by the Nation, of which more than one million would be awarded to the Province of Buenos Aires, in accordance with the distribution criteria established by Health.

In a round with journalists held this Monday, Minister Carla Vizzotti did not want to give new dates on the arrival of new lots: “What we are doing now is officially inform the number of doses when we are certain to receive them. That is: that we receive some formal documentation from the producing laboratories, that the plane is loading, that the airline be there to send them, “he said.

Health Minister Carla Vizzotti did not want to give new dates on the arrival of new lots. Photo Rolando Andrade Stracuzzi.

This new Vizzotti policy has to do with what happened in the recent past. For example, when in mid-January the Ministry of Health, then commanded by Ginés González García, promised 20 million doses of the Sputnik V vaccine for January and February, of which just over 10 percent have arrived so far.

The Chinese Sinopharm vaccine, whose storage requires temperatures between 2 ° and 8 °, is approved by the Government for people between 18 and 59 years old to be inoculated. So far, 25% of the 4 million committed doses have reached the country.

These days, the second batch of Covishield is also expected to arrive, for a total of 580,000 doses. Between April and May, the Covax fund is expected to provide the first batch of another 1,944,000 vaccines. In addition, AstraZeneca must confirm when it will start shipments of the 22,431,000 doses to which it has committed.

The Nation delivered 92.5% of what it received so far. The missing doses are reserved in the tanks that are destined for emergencies. Six days after the beginning of autumn and in the face of the threat of an imminent second wave, the number of cases still remains flat (we have not fallen below 7,500 a day on average).

According to data uploaded to the Public Vaccination Monitor of the Ministry of Health of the Nation, applications have accelerated in recent days. On Thursday, March 11, a record was reached with 146,468 doses. However, the curve decreased during Saturday and Sunday: 42,232 and only 8,118 doses applied, respectively.

