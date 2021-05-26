The head of the Buenos Aires Government, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, sent this Wednesday to the City Legislature a request for authorization to “start negotiations and enter into the necessary contracts “ for the acquisition of vaccines against the coronavirus.

“It is necessary to empower the Executive Power to take the necessary steps to acquire increased doses of vaccines, establishing the pertinent legal frame to advance in the pertinent negotiations that this type of transactions requires in the international market “, highlights the file sent by the Buenosairean Executive.

In this framework, it requests legislative permission to “initiate negotiations and enter into contracts, including in foreign currency – prior founded report of the local health authority, necessary for the acquisition of vaccines destined to generate acquired immunity against COVID-19, being able to omit or modify the requirement of guarantees, bonds and / or sureties“.

In the foundations of the initiative it is indicated that “in accordance with the provisions of national law 27,573” authorization is also required “in order to include in the agreements to be signed confidentiality clauses, conditions of patrimonial indemnity regarding compensation and pecuniary claims with and in favor of those who participate in the research, development, manufacture, provision and supply of vaccines “.

A commission would be created in the Legislature to monitor the vaccine purchase process.

In addition, with the aim of “ensuring the transparency of government acts,” Larreta proposed creating a “Special Commission in the Legislature”. It will be made up of five deputies appointed by the First Vice Presidency of the Legislature, headed by Agustín Forcheri.

Its tasks include following up on approved agreements. According to its guidelines, the Buenos Aires Executive must infosign bimonthly on “the acquisitions made and the territorial distribution of the vaccines”.

Talks with Israel

The project presented by the Head of Government of Buenos Aires takes place after the provinces began – and in some cases accelerated – negotiations with laboratories and national states to provide themselves with vaccines against Covid.

The particular procedures of each jurisdiction are due to the fact that, at the beginning of April, Santiago Cafiero remarked that “both the provinces and the City of Buenos Aires can buy vaccines on their own, the same as the private ones “.

Santiago Cafiero said last April that the provinces can manage the purchase of vaccines in a particular way. Photo Télam

“That is not prohibited in Argentina,” said the national chief of staff. He assured that these opportunities are contemplated in the vaccine law voted by Congress last year.

In the midst of high planetary demand and the consequent shortage of doses, the City Government has already entered into talks with Israel, which is carrying out one of the most advanced immunization processes in the world. The negotiations aim to use the surplus in that country of AstraZeneca doses.

There were also consultations with Chile, another of the countries with the most widespread vaccination in its population (more than 75 percent of the doses are from China Sinovac), and with different laboratories that developed anticovid vaccines.

AFG