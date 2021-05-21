Horacio Rodríguez Larreta announced this Thursday that the City is following the strict closure for 9 days announced earlier by Alberto Fernández, given the strong increase in coronavirus cases registered in recent days. This includes school closings and suspension of classes for three days: Wednesday, Thursday and Friday of the next week.

“In the City, we make all decisions based on evidence. Therefore, in the face of worrying cases of contagion and in a coordinated and consensual manner with the national government and the provinces, for a period of one week, until Sunday May 30, in the City we are going to accompany with the measures, which are additional to those that are in force, “emphasized Larreta, after the President’s announcement.

“At this time of anguish for Argentines, it is very important to take coordinated measures with the national government and with all the provinces,” said the head of government, at a press conference.

In this framework, he addressed the total suspension of classes. ”We made the decision to run the school calendar. The days Wednesday, Thursday and Friday next week, the boys will not have classes and those three days they will be recovered in person from December 20 to 22 ”he revealed.

“As I always said, the last thing to close is schools, and we are closing all activities in closed spaces“Said Rodríguez Larreta to justify his decision, but reaffirmed his” commitment to the first thing that will open is the schools “.

Rodríguez Larreta’s concession on the subject of classes – which led him to a judicial escalation with the Nation that the Supreme Court decided in his favor – was based on the numbers of infections that were revealed in the Capital.

“The epidemiological situation in the City causes us great concern,” he was sincere, from the Uspallata headquarters.

He was accurate with the data: “The number of cases had dropped from a daily average of 2,800 to 2,100. And now it has risen again to an average of 2,500 new cases, even with some peaks above 3,000 ”. And he added that “the occupancy of intensive care beds is 83% in the public sector.”

Against this background, the head of Government thanked “the effort” that society makes “to take care of itself and others”, fought for individual responsibility to comply with the protocols and prevention measures and immediately listed the new restrictions that they will apply until May 30.

The head of Government listed:

– “They will be social encounters are forbidden, both in open spaces and in closed spaces ”.

– ”Only the circulation for proximity activities like going to the pharmacy, to buy something in a store or in the neighborhood square ”.

-“During on the weekend (…) circulation is restrictedto”.

-“The public transport remains exclusive for workers with tasks essential”.

-“We are going to close 73 accesses, most of them in the General Paz “.

– ”Non-essential businesses can work, but out the door”.

– “The locals gastronomic will be able to work in the modality of delivery or withdrawal in the local “.

– “Construction and industry they will be limited according to what is established by the DNU of the national government ”.

– “Neither services such as the hairdressers”.

– “They will be clubs closed and there won’t be religious ceremonies”.

– “In squares and parks, playgrounds will remain closed”.

– “They will only be able to be practiced individual sports”.

Rodríguez Larreta wanted to be empathetic but also determined to highlight that the restrictions in the City “are short measures, intense and with a clear output“And, in that sense, established that” as of May 31, the DNU proposes turn around the current situation”.

“We are aware that these are difficult measures after many hard months, but is what we need right nowor to contain the health situation and advance strongly with vaccination, “he insisted.

At that point, he said he knew “the hope that the vaccine represents for many people,” detailed the current scenario of the immunization campaign in his district.

Then he announced: “In the next few days we are going to receive a significant amount of vaccines and, as we doubled the capacity to vaccinate, we are able to apply them in ten days. We will take turns as we receive the doses ”.

In addition, he listed the measures adopted to strengthen the health system to face the peak of infections.

At the beginning of his conference, Larreta considered that the health system is “experiencing moments of great tension.”

Faced with this, he shared data that “greatly worries” the City: “Today we are in a daily average of 2,500 cases, with days that we are above 3,000 cases.” He said that this adds to the increase in the occupancy of intensive care beds that “in the public system today is 83%.”

“Today in the City each person has a testing center no more than 20 minutes from home,” he stressed, while noting that the vaccination strategy in the City is carried out in a “very rigorous and very transparent” manner. .

From the Buenos Aires Government they consider that the three-day suspension of face-to-face classes is a “logical” measure. depending on the epidemiological situation, which in recent days shows a rebound in the numbers of infections, after several days of decline. the City reported 3,045 new infections.

The strategy of the City, which this time coincides with that of the Nation, consists of tighter closure than those that were carried out in recent weeks to lower the contagion curve and advance with the vaccination of risk groups.

In the Capital there are 1,200,000 people considered among the target population to vaccinate as a priority. This week they began to immunize people between 55 and 59 years old with risk factors and strategic personnel (teachers, police and street agents, among others) of the same age. They still need 500,000 vaccines for that whole group to have at least one dose.

