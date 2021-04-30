The head of the Buenos Aires Government, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, led a press conference this Friday to report that adopt the restrictions established by the national government against the second wave of the coronavirus but will keep schools open.

“All the decisions we make in the City are made based on data and evidence“Said the Buenos Aires president.

Then, he reported that “in line with what the President announced this morning, we are going to ratify the measures that have already been taken“.

He reviewed that circulation is restricted between 8 at night and 6 in the morning and that social gatherings in closed places are prohibited.

“We are going to strengthen the controls, we will work in coordination with consortia to help us control“, advancement.

And he specified that “meetings in public spaces are limited to 10 people, up to 20 hours, and that in the case of restaurants, bars and other gastronomic shops they can work until 19 but always with tables outside, with delivery and the so-called take away “.

“In the case of cultural, sports, religious and any other type of activities, they are prohibited indoors. Sports activities in the open air, in groups, can be done up to 10 people,” he added.

Rodríguez Larreta presented the steps to be followed in the City, together with the Deputy Head of Government, Diego Santilli; the Chief of Cabinet, Felipe Miguel; the Minister of Education, Soledad Acuña; the Minister of Health, Fernán Quirós, and the Secretary of Transport and Public Works, Juan José Mendez.

The new modality for classes

Regarding the classes, The Buenos Aires president indicated that a mixed system will be adopted to maintain presence in the classrooms. “The data confirm that the school is not the most contagious place in the City,” he insisted.

“We are going to take some measures to continue maintaining presence, reducing circulation, especially in public transport“, He said.

He explained that the new scheme indicates that children from kindergartens, early childhood education, primary education and special education, who are the ones who have the least autonomy and most need contact with their teachers in the classroom, will continue to go to school in person every day.

Meanwhile, the boys of high school they will have presence in a bimodal formatThey will alternate between virtual and face-to-face classes. “This will be organized by each of the schools based on the guidelines of the Ministry of Education,” he said.

“And finally, the adult education it goes to a virtual format, like tertiary schools and Vocational Training Centers, “he remarked.

Followed, Rodríguez Larreta said that “of course we are going to continue working in coordination and dialogue with the national government and that of all the provinces.”

“We must always seek consensus because caring for health and caring for the integral well-being of each one is everyone’s responsibility,” he remarked.

Asked about the negotiations with Casa Rosada, Rodríguez Larreta recalled that he participated in a meeting with the President and with governors, including that of the province of Buenos Aires Axel Kicillof.

“In many of the decisions taken we have reached a consensus. There was dialogue this week and it will continue to be. My conviction is that we have to dialogue, seek agreements by exchanging information. We did it throughout the week,” he reinforced.

This morning, the President announced the extension of the current restriction measures huntil next May 21or to mitigate the advance of the coronavirus, differentiated with nuances according to four types of epidemiological and health risk areas, and called on the provinces to redouble controls and citizens to comply with the care.

Among the measures that govern the city of Buenos Aires, included in the areas of the country called “epidemiological and health alert” Activities in shopping centers and shopping malls, as well as sports, recreational, social, cultural and religious activities in closed places continue to be suspended until May 21.

Meanwhile, it was established that classes will be taught “exclusively at a distance” at all educational levels and that all extracurricular educational activities are suspended.

It was also defined that commercial premises must close between 7:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. the next day, with the exception of essential ones with night hours.

Also, as announced today by the President, Group sports are prohibited, and casinos, bingo halls, discos, and party halls are closed.

Gastronomy establishments must close between 7:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. the next day, but after 7:00 p.m. they may continue under delivery modalities.

During the authorized hours of operation, they will only be able to serve their clients in open-air spaces.

Finally, the prohibition of circulating between 8:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. each day is maintained in the city and public transport can only be used for essential and authorized use.