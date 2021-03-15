The head of the Buenos Aires Government, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, got fully involved this Monday in the controversy over the departure of Marcela Losardo from the Ministry of Justice and the delay of Alberto Fernández in naming a successor, more than a week after confirming the change in that wallet.

“It worries me, it is one of the most important ministries at a time where we have to defend the institutions because there is a vocation for progress on the institutions,” said Larreta.

Days ago, Larreta had already questioned the Government for the intention of promoting a bicameral commission to control judges and prosecutors, in another example that it seems to have left behind its “institutional” profile and get fully involved in the political discussion, face to face to the elections of 2023.

“I was very firm against this idea of ​​creating a court that judges judges. That goes against the division of powers. We have to comply with the National Constitution. It is not necessary to create a new court. I disagree and was very emphatic. “Larreta reiterated this Monday in statements to Telefé News.

News in development.

JPE