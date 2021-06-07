Amidst the increasing internal tensions, and in full dispute for leadership with Mauricio Macri, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta and Patricia Bullrich met this morning in person at the Recoleta Cultural Center. They both set out tone down the public fight, although they did not advance in an agreement to define the candidacies in the City.

As a methodology to resolve disputes, Rodríguez Larreta proposed analyzing surveys, a classic PRO method: anoint the one who measures best and if there is not a substantial difference go to STEP. Bullrich they do not accept it, with the argument that the leaderships are not settled in that way and in turn due to the failures of the polls in recent times.

According to the numbers they handle in the Buenos Aires headquarters of Uspallata, María Eugenia Vidal – she has not yet confirmed if she will run and in that case in which district – surpasses the holder of the PRO in image differential by about 15 points.

“Boys, we are facing a historical responsibility: stop Kirchnerism and accelerate with a proposal. We have to be mature. Wanting to solve the problems of 2023 now is a mistake”, Raised Bullrich in a moment of the talk. In this way he ratified his position not to advance the discussions on the leadership of the space and the presidential race.

Rodríguez Larreta had been determined to go to PASO in a meeting with Vidal and Buenos Aires leaders in Tigre. “Now is better than in 2023 “, said the former governor in that case. “Leaving the disputes for later is a nice statement. Patricia in practice, when applying, does the opposite“They replied from that sector to the former minister.

Without agreement on that point, at the meeting this Monday -Bullrich arrived with Gerardo Milman, former Secretary of National Security, and Rodríguez Larreta was accompanied by Eduardo Macchiavelli, Buenos Aires Secretary of the Environment- they preferred to focus on the “need” to show unity and moderate discussions through the media. “We talk about leave this subject of friction and messages. We rescued that there is a space for dialogue ”, they agreed.

The resolution of the conflict was pending, and they estimated that it would be settled only in July. In this case, they also took the opportunity to review the scenarios in other districts.

The national table of Together for Change, in a face-to-face meeting this year.

The meeting took place after, just over a month and a half after the closing of the lists, the bids in Together for Change and especially in the PRO increased and remained publicly exposed. Bullrich seeks to head the ballot in the City and Rodríguez Larreta prefers another leader from his core and with a moderate profile. Even so, the head of government does not rule out giving in to reach an agreement and avoid the dispute, but a competition with Vidal in the PASO it is also a firm possibility.

“That Vidal moves to another district does not help”, Bullrich had questioned that option. The former governor refused to rush the definitions. “This is a policy debate, of the leadership, not of the people”She replied before leaving for Washington – she will travel on Wednesday – at the invitation of the OAS. The fight between Rodríguez Larreta and Macri – basically, for the leadership of the PRO for 2023 – also includes the candidacies from the other side of the Riachuelo and General Paz.

The former president asked Vidal to return to apply for the province from Buenos Aires, but the former Buenos Aires vice chief has already warned that she will not go again for the chair occupied today by Axel Kicillof, which takes her away from that scenario. Jorge Macri, backed by his cousin, questioned the eventual landing of Diego Santilli, promoted by the head of government.

Rodríguez Larreta and Bullrich warned that the main tensions in the coalition at this time are concentrated in the PRO, at least those that generate the greatest impact because they are located in the Capital and the province of Buenos Aires, and because it is a duel between Macri and his successor in the City. As counted ClarionThis scenario, in turn, complicates the objective of Together for Change to “expand” with the incorporation of other spaces for these legislative sessions and with a view to 2023.

The national table of the opposition coalition will meet in person this Tuesday. Part of the meeting between the head of government and the head of the party was led by the search to unify positions before that appointment with the partners.

