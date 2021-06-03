In a meeting with PRO leaders from municipalities governed by the Frente de Todos, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta and María Eugenia Vidal showed themselves determined to face the internal dispute in the PRO in the province of Buenos Aires, which possibly also implies an arm wrestling in the City. In the previous to the definitions for the candidacies, both marked their determination to compete in the PASO, a way to resolve the fight with Mauricio Macri for leadership from space.

“Do not be afraid of the inmates”, assured Rodríguez Larreta at the meeting in Tigre, according to what he reconstructed Clarion. “We are here to win. It is a project of power. We have the responsibility to win because otherwise we go to Venezuela “, the head of the Government gave a speech at times with what will be one of the campaign axes. “The inmates must be greeted. Now is better than 2023“Vidal reinforced that position, contrary to those who warned that it would be more convenient to leave that dispute for the next electoral turn.

At one point they referred to the competition between Rodríguez Larreta and Gabriela Michetti in 2015, with the attempt to remove drama from those that appear this year. Vidal did not advance if she will be a candidate and in that case in which district. “In this campaign I will be accompanying them. If there is a STEP I will be with you”, He indicated.

In recent weeks the perception was installed that if he were on a ballot it would be in the City, due to his decision not to fight again for the Buenos Aires government. If that is confirmed Rodríguez Larreta will look for Diego Santilli to lead the list in the province, an option resisted by a sector of the PRO. Jorge Macri, with aspirations to succeed Axel Kicillof, warned that will resist that application.

Tied to that discussion, in the City there could be another intern. Patricia Bullrich, backed by Mauricio Macri as well as Vicente López’s mayor, is already moving as a candidate. For now without an agreement, Rodríguez Larreta prefers another reference of his space and in keeping with his moderate profile, and one option is to go to PASO with Vidal.

Diego Santilli, Jorge Macri and María Eugenia Vidal. The Buenos Aires deputy chief and the mayor of Vicente López, faced with their eyes in 2023.

“We both have a presidential vocation. But the greatest vocation is that we want Together for Change to win in 2023. And we think the same. We will be together before, during and after the election “, the former Buenos Aires president ratified the alliance with the head of Government, which even went further:”She and I are the same. We are not partners. We want a project that transforms Argentina ”.

They were heard by the members of La Territorial, the group referenced in both and made up of Alex Campbell, Santiago López Medrano, Alejandro Finocchiaro, Martiniano Molina, Lucas Delfino and the host Segundo Cernadas, among others. It is a continuation of the “Sin Tierra” and as a cover letter they alluded to the more than one million votes of Together for Change in 2019 in the municipalities held by the Frente de Todos, in the First and Third electoral sections. In this meeting they asked for a place in the discussion of the lists. Vidal said that his decision on the candidacy will lead to the formation of a political table in the province.

Although they did not speak of the eventual candidacy of Santilli, that group of leaders would be willing to support him. “It is an important election, which is going to be nationalized, and you have to do your best“Argued one of them. Rodríguez Larreta and Vidal returned with the support for the disputes in their municipalities.

The former governor is preparing to travel to Washington – she would start at the end of next week – and would begin to make electoral decisions upon her return. For now they marked as a line the need for “Expand as a general rule”, In the words of Vidal. “We have to defend Together for Change. All together. And you have to add. With what we had, it was not enough. We are the opening of Together for Change ”, assured Rodríguez Larreta, in a message to the outside and also inside the PRO.

