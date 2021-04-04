As in the worst moments of last year, but without the political robustness of 2020, Alberto Fernández wants to put on the mediator suit between Horacio Rodríguez Larreta and Axel Kicillof again in the face of the vertiginous increase in coronavirus cases in the Metropolitan Area, and the strategies opposed by both administrations.

Hours after confirming his positive test for COVID, and isolating himself alone in Olivos, the President spoke for fifteen minutes by video call with the Buenos Aires chief, on Saturday afternoon. “During the week we spoke again to set a coordinated health policy for the AMBA“Fernández summed up the conversation on his social networks. He introduced him as the” Chief of Government of CABA. “Last year, in the most complex moments of the pandemic, he came to call him” my friend Horacio Rodríguez Larreta. “

This Sunday, the head of state picked up the phone again but to speak with Kicillof: the governor said that he spoke with Fernández about the Buenos Aires health situation, and that they agreed to coordinate with the head of government “the steps to follow to stop the alarming increase in infections in the AMBA region“.

Rodríguez Larreta is just as concerned as Kicillof about the increase in cases. This Sunday, in fact, the figures turned on the alerts again: 5,274 positives in the Province and 1,944 in the City, two very high figures for being a weekend. But the rush of the provincial administration to restrict activities has no echo in the Buenos Aires administration.

In the last hours it even transpired that the President and Rodríguez Larreta had communicated again to try to further prosecute the tripartite link, given the very different public statements between officials from both administrations regarding the roadmap to be followed in the AMBA. Spokesmen for the City and the Casa Rosada assured, however, that the only talk that existed between the two was on Saturday.

This Sunday, the Buenos Aires chief took part of the day to travel to Exaltación de la Cruz, to the house of Elisa Carrió, who put together an Easter lunch with Rodríguez Larreta, some close friends, Deputy Maximiliano Ferraro and Buenos Aires legislators from the Civic Coalition.

Alberto Fernández, Axel Kicillof and Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, in Olivos, at the end of last year.

According to official sources, the head of the city and the governor prepare the meeting for the next few days, between Tuesday and Wednesday, to begin discussing the steps to follow in the face of the exponential escalation of cases. “Last year advanced with strong restrictions with 60% of the beds occupied. Now we do not even reach 40%,” they explain from Rodríguez Larreta’s small table.

Rodríguez Larreta and Kicillof exchanged messages on Wednesday and Friday. The head of government asked Kicillof to wait a few days after the weekend to see how the infections evolve after Easter. The difference in positives from last Sunday to this in the Province is 2,000 more cases in recent hours.

This Sunday, the chiefs of staff of both administrations – Felipe Miguel, for the City and Carlos Bianco, for the Province – spoke by phone. And they agreed to keep in touch in the next few hours, before Rodríguez Larreta and Kicillof communicate.

The Buenosairean is willing to advance with restrictions. But the objectives of those in charge of the Health area in the Province sometimes have no correlation with those of the governor himself, aware, like his counterpart in the City, that the social humor is not adequate to advance in restrictions like those of last year .

“We analyze three axes: nightlife, public transport and recreational activities“, summary from La Plata. In the Buenos Aires headquarters on Uspallata street they assure, for now, that the only scope for action is at night: lowering, for example, the closing hours of gastronomy from 2 AM to midnight.

The plan to advance in the implementation of four “very tough” weeks, as revealed by sources from the Buenos Aires Ministry of Health, would not have, a priori, any type of successful response from the Buenos Aires government. “It would be useful if the vaccination plan advances quickly and in those weeks vaccinates the entire population at risk. But today it does not seem,” they abounded to this newspaper from Uspallata.

According to the latest official report, 5,893,445 doses were distributed throughout the country this Sunday within the framework of the vaccination plan.