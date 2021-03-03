The head of the Buenos Aires Government, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, came to the crossroads this Wednesday of the initiative of the National Executive for a bicameral commission to control the judges and warned that this is how democracy is in danger.

“Argentina is a constitutional, republican and federal democracy. And, in a republican system like ours, it is essential that there be a clear division of powers,” said Rodríguez Larreta from his Twitter account.

And he added: “The idea of ​​creating an ad hoc legislative commission to” control “judges is outright unconstitutional and I strongly oppose“.

He also insisted that the “Constitution already establishes the system of checks and balances between the powers precisely to prevent a political power that comes from circumstantial majorities from being able to meddle with another power that must be independent“.

In that sense, he warned: “If we allow it to seek to condition Justice, first we will be left without a republic; and then without democracy“.

In tune with Rodríguez Larreta’s questions, the president of the Pro, Patricia Bullrich, spoke out, demanding that he “not provoke the Argentines any more.”

President: do you intend to sanction and question judges from a Parliamentary Commission? Do you want to break the constitutional system? Do not provoke the Argentines any more: you will find us defending the Republic. It is leading us to a confrontation without weighing the consequences. – Patricia Bullrich (@PatoBullrich) March 3, 2021

News in development.