The head of the Buenos Aires Government, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, came to the crossroads this Wednesday of the initiative of the National Executive for a bicameral commission to control the judges and warned that this is how democracy is in danger.
“Argentina is a constitutional, republican and federal democracy. And, in a republican system like ours, it is essential that there be a clear division of powers,” said Rodríguez Larreta from his Twitter account.
And he added: “The idea of creating an ad hoc legislative commission to” control “judges is outright unconstitutional and I strongly oppose“.
He also insisted that the “Constitution already establishes the system of checks and balances between the powers precisely to prevent a political power that comes from circumstantial majorities from being able to meddle with another power that must be independent“.
In that sense, he warned: “If we allow it to seek to condition Justice, first we will be left without a republic; and then without democracy“.
In tune with Rodríguez Larreta’s questions, the president of the Pro, Patricia Bullrich, spoke out, demanding that he “not provoke the Argentines any more.”
News in development.
