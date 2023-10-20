The Argentine actor Horacio Pancheri is at the center of the controversy after he allegedly sent a private message to Samadhi Zendejas calling her “ugly” through Instagram. The conflict arose when the actress shared on her social networks a message from her that she had received from him, in which she criticized her in an offensive manner.

The situation quickly generated reactions among his followers. The Mexican actress, known for her work in soap operas and series, took advantage of the occasion to send an empowering message to her followers, especially women, about the importance of authenticity and the self-acceptance.

In a video posted on his social networks, Samadhi Zendejas shared his thoughts on the incident: “I respect your opinion, I know that you didn’t want to send it to me, you wanted to send it to someone else, but at this moment in the world, with everything that is happening, how positive is it to share these types of things? Because of comments like yours, many women repress themselves and do not believe they are pretty, they do not feel pretty.“.

Samadhi highlighted that she has worked throughout her career to demonstrate that beauty goes beyond traditional standards and that being authentic is what truly matters. He also expressed concern about the use of voice in a world where hate speech can affect people..

Horacio Pancheri blames a hacker

Horacio Pancheri, for his part, stepped up to the controversy by denying his participation in the offensive message.. He claimed that his Instagram account had been hacked and that he had no control over the communication that had been issued from it. In her response, Pancheri stated, “The message you received from my IG account was not written or sent by me, I was hacked, I lost control of that account at all.”

Samadhi Zendejas has stood out for his participation in series and films in the US. Photo: Frederick M. Brown / AFP

The actor, known for his role in soap operas and television shows, He stated that he respects all women and rejects any type of comment or attitude that generates hate speech.. However, this explanation has not been well received by many, and the controversy remains alive on social networks.

Some followers argue that the hacking version lacks credibility, as there was content on his Instagram account at the time of the incident, which calls his claim into question. The situation has divided the followers of both actors, with some defending Horacio Pancheri and others supporting Samadhi Zendejas.

For now, the controversy continues, and the truth behind this confrontation continues to be the subject of debate on social networks. Samadhi Zendejas, protagonist of the soap opera Back to me along with William Levy, has chosen to send blessings in response to the controversy, while Horacio Pancheri maintains his version of the hack.