The Covid-19 pandemic is in a crucial moment in Argentina and that is noticeable in the cases registered in the country. Well, this Sunday it was Horacio Pagani’s turn to find out that tested positive of coronavirus, when he went to the Argentine Institute of Diagnosis and Treatment to be controlled for a pain in the chest.

And the historic journalist from Clarín he was hospitalized in that health institution due to the logical implementation of the health protocol.

Pagani approached the IADT for a checkup because she had been feeling pain in her chest for a few days and I wanted to know the origin of the discomfort.

At the Institute they performed all studies necessary before that symptom and luckily heart problems were ruled out.

But among the analyzes carried out the Covid-19 tested positive, for what was left immediately interned, with constant monitoring, like any patient whose test is positive.

Pagani has no other symptoms, but he must remain in the IADT until his status is controlled. Remain logically isolated, like any person infected with coronavirus, and is treated by specialists. His family and colleagues await his recovery.