campaign coordinator Delfina Gomez to the government of the State of Mexico, Horace Duarteassured that there has been intimidation against citizens during the electoral day in the entity.

After casting your vote, Horace Duarte indicated that elements of the Municipal Police in Cuautitlan, Tepotzotlan and Naucalpanhave intimidated voters to support the candidate of the Va por Edomex alliance, Alejandra del Moral.

The campaign manager of the candidate Brunette He classified the actions of the state government as an act of desperation where the “dinosaur” gives its last blows.

“The lion thinks that they are all like him, we already know them, as I said, the dinosaur is wounded and will want to give its last blows,” said the former federal official.

Despite his complaint, Horace Duarte He said he was optimistic about the result of the elections in the State of Mexico, assuring that the citizens are ready for the so-called Fourth Transformation to govern in the entity.

“We hope that at night the citizens of the State of Mexico will show that they are ready for the transformation,” he asserted.

Duarte called for the state authorities to make their presence in order to guarantee free and peaceful elections.

“We ask the Secretariat to intervene so that it fulfills its legal obligation and responsibility to guarantee the tranquility of the elections and the people say they are voting freely and I am confident that it will be so.”