Horacio Cabak He was diagnosed with Covid on March 31 and since then he has been coping with the disease at home. But the picture got complicated and yesterday, Friday, he must have been hospitalized.

As a result of the Covid, the driver and panelist had bilateral pneumonia and was admitted to the Zabala clinic in the Buenos Aires neighborhood of Belgrano, according to the Teleshow portal, while ensuring that, from the little that could be known, since his environment prefers silence, is stable and without fever.

As soon as Cabak’s swab tested positive for coronavirus, his closest colleagues in Controversy at the bar (America, at 20) they isolated themselves preventively. Thus, for a few days, Mariano Iúdica and Chiche Gelblung went on the air by video call.

Always active on Twitter, Cabak was showing on said social network, without too many explanations, but with eloquent photos, that he was passing through the disease without many shocks and without losing his sense of humor.

In fact, last April 1, for example, he posted a photo showing a mountain of sweets and wrote: “First aid kit.”

In the following days, Horacio Cabak used the emoji of the thumbs up to indicate that everything was still fine and shared a series of photos where he is seen resting in his garden at home while recovering from the disease. For example, the following:

Complaints to President Alberto Fernández

As is known, Horacio Cabak is used to commenting on political issues on Twitter. The driver has well-defined positions about the national reality and expresses them without anesthesia.

Last Thursday, the driver interrupted the photo posts with domestic scenes and emojis with thumbs raised to concentrate on making a very tough claim to President Alberto Fernández.

“Did you get the vaccines you promised? No. You were vaccinated with the two doses and because you did not take care of yourself you got infected. And you are the angry one? Posta? I got the vaccines and apologized,” Cabak sent in a tweet.

In another tweet he continued: “You only managed to vaccinate 700 thousand people with the two doses. And are you treating us as idiots and irresponsible? I GOT VACCINES, AND I ASKED FOR FORGIVENESS, MALEDUCATED.

Outraged, in a third tweet Horacio Cabak presented a list of issues that, according to him, the government should address as a priority.

He put it like this: “1-Vaccines 2-Health 3-Poverty 4-Inflation 5-Unemployment 6-Security JUSTICE REFORM? DELAY THE STEP? PRESIDING THE PJ? Is that an agenda? I GOT VACCINES ”.

After that tirade against President Alberto Fernández, Horacio Cabak no longer tweeted anything else. And yesterday, just when he was about to be discharged and had the idea of ​​going back to his job at Controversy at the bar, the disease worsened and he was hospitalized.

