“Ana de nadie” is preparing for the grand finale with the premiere of its last chapters and the story is getting more and more interesting. On the one hand, Emma will find out that her father fired all her employees in a fit of rage, after losing the tender. On the other hand, Horacio will suffer a heart attack that will leave him on the verge of death and will put more than one veil in the Colombian soap opera.

To find out what else will happen in the production of RCNhere we leave you a complete guide to know what time and where to see “Anne of no one“.

Check the progress of chapter 87 of “Ana de nadie”

When does chapter 87 of “Ana de nadie” premiere?

Chapter 87 of “Ana de nadie” premieres this Tuesday, July 11, 2023, through the RCN signal. The chapters are broadcast from Monday to Friday in prime time on the Colombian channel. According to the advance, Horacio would be on the verge of death after suffering a heart attack.

What time to see episode 87 of “Ana de nadie”?

All the episodes of “Ana de nadie” premiere at 9.30 pm (Colombian hour), so chapter 87 will not be the exception. This original production of RCN is broadcast minutes after the program “Survivor, the island of celebrities.” Its premiere time in Peru is also at 9.30 pm

Where to see all the episodes of “Ana de nadie”?

All episodes ofAnne of no oneare available on the website of the RCN Channel, where you will find the previous episodes. This novela began airing on March 1, 2023 and continues to captivate fans on weekday nights. Until now, it is not known how many more episodes the Colombian telenovela will deliver, but the channel announced that it is in the final stretch.

Emma learns that her father, Horace, fired everyone after losing the bid. Photo: RCN

