During a delivery, which takes place in the university hospital, I meet the father-to-be. He has a very familiar face to me, but I can’t identify him. I ask him how we can know each other. He says teasingly: “That will become clear in a moment, doctor.”

As soon as his child is born, he exclaims, ecstatically:hora est!”

Only then does the penny drop for me: he is the beadle of the university.

Readers are the authors of this section. An Ikje is a personal experience or anecdote in a maximum of 120 words. Send to ik@nrc.nl