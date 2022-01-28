During a delivery, which takes place in the university hospital, I meet the father-to-be. He has a very familiar face to me, but I can’t identify him. I ask him how we can know each other. He says teasingly: “That will become clear in a moment, doctor.”
As soon as his child is born, he exclaims, ecstatically:hora est!”
Only then does the penny drop for me: he is the beadle of the university.
A version of this article also appeared in NRC on the morning of January 28, 2022
#Hora #est
