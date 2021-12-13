One of the main attractions of the Hopi Hari amusement park, the Montezum roller coaster had its operation suspended last Saturday (11) after a safety lock was released. The park confirmed the information in a note released on Monday (13).

A video that shows the moment when the lock is released went viral on social networks. One of the visitors displays the play while others cross their arms above their heads, a signal that indicates problems and requests that the attraction be stopped immediately.

The park said that there was a problem with the lock that is in the lap of passengers and holds the region of the leg and torso. The roller coaster was suspended on Saturday (11), but returned to work on Sunday (12).

In the process of judicial recovery, Hopi Hari has debt estimated at more than R$500 million.

See the full note from Hopi Hari:

Despite the technical stop that took place on Saturday, December 11, on the roller coaster (Montezum), the Hopi Hari Theme Park informs that, soon after the beginning of the cycle, still at the beginning of the attraction’s first climb, the visitor signaled the need to stop, making the X sign with the arms above the head (protocol used in all attractions in the Park, when a visitor, for some reason, requests the toy to stop), immediately, the team responsible for the operation suspended the cycle, and started the analysis of the occurrence.

The protocol in case of technical stop was started, until all visitors were disembarked and the seats of the two cars inspected, because of that, as the stop took place around 5:40 pm, the attraction was not reopened on that day, returning to normal operation the next day.

Hopi Hari emphasizes that it maintains daily inspections at the attraction before releasing visitors and, throughout the operation, attendants perform double checks on the locks and seat belts, before releasing the operating cycle. In addition, weekly, monthly, annual inspections and independent external audit, which are part of the preventive maintenance protocol of the Park’s attractions.

At Montezum, in addition to the lock, there is a seat belt and the seats have geometry and a side partition to help contain the visitor in their position. The Park also invests in training its operational team to monitor the progress of the cycle, even after leaving the station, thus ensuring quick service in cases of technical downtime.

About the part in question, Hopi Hari highlights that it uses original parts, follows the attraction manufacturer’s manuals and guidelines and will share this occurrence with him, in search of improvements in the process. Therefore, the Park reiterates its commitment to act with transparency and responsibility and bring the best experience to its audience.

