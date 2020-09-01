As the days go by, Researchers and scientists seek by all means to find a cure against the coronavirus disease that can eliminate or reduce its effects while registering a definitive vaccine.

There have already been several drugs that have been communicated throughout the pandemic as possible drugs against COVID-19 and the last one has been communicated by researchers from the Maresme Health Consortium and the Mataró Hospital (Barcelona), who point to a bronchodilator as a possible medicine against the virus.

Tiotropium bromide could protect against the virus



Specifically, what would act against the disease would be the tiotropium bromide, a anticholinergic drug to treat Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) that could protect against the coronavirus.



For him study included 487 people positive for the disease, 25 of them with COPD, and it has been determined that only 12% of patients admitted to Mataró with COVID and COPD use the tiotropium bromide bronchodilator, a percentage significantly lower than that shown by data from other centers (29.5% – 31.7% of patients admitted only for COPD.

This fact could indicate that COPD patients who take tiotropium are better protected against SARS-CoV-2 infection, according to the researchers from the Consorcio Sanitrio del Maresme, who warn that the investigation would have to be deepened to see if this is really the case.

The purpose of the study



He the purpose of the study, between March 10 and April 22, was from the beginning find out if COPD patients have any characteristics that contribute to less infection and the doctors identified three factors:

On the one hand, the lockdown, which reduced the risk of contagion among the most vulnerable people; on the other, the immune response to COPD that it would either prevent the infection of these patients by SARS-CoV-2, or it would make the symptoms milder, and finally, inhaled medications, corticosteroids, and bronchodilators.

Results



In this way, The treatment received by COPD patients admitted for COVID at the Hospital de Mataró was compared with that of patients who only have COPD and who have been admitted to other centers.

It was here that it was shown that only 12% of the patients admitted to Mataró with COVID and COPD used the tiotropium bromide bronchodilator in front of 29.5% – 31.7% of patients admitted only for COPD in other centers.