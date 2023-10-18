The search for Giuseppe Salvi, the 29-year-old hiker missing since October 14th, has ended in a tragic way

The research has sadly come to an end Giuseppe Salvi. The 29-year-old hiker, who disappeared on 14 October, was found lifeless on Tuesday 17 October, at 2700 m above sea level on the Punta Cristalliera mountain.

Giuseppe Salvi loved the mountains and their excursions. He often shared his wonderful experiences on his social media, as evidenced by the many posts on his profile. Last October 14, the 29-year-old left home for one of many excursions, but he didn’t never returned. She was the sister to raise the alarm to the police forces of Turin, the city where the family resides.

The rescuers searched in vain for Giuseppe, the searches were interrupted due to bad weather, and then resumed on Tuesday 17 October, the day of tragic discovery. After initial investigations, the hiker is thought to be fell from the southern tip of Monte Orsiera.

Giuseppe Salvi recovered by the Fire Brigade

It was the Fire Brigade who recovered the body, thanks to the support of the helicopter, the Carabinieri, the mountain rescue team, the health workers, the financial police and the dog trackers. The support of the refuge was also very important Roure Sellerieswho helped rescuers during the search days.

No one could contact the boy anymore, he had his cell phone stopped ringing late in the evening of October 14th. Giuseppe had left the car in the Orsiera Rocciavrè National Park, near a path.

Everyone prayed and hoped that he would return home safe and sound, until the very sad news, which threw the entire community into despair. Numerous posts published on the web in the last few hours, accompanied by heartbreaking words from those who wanted to remember him and say goodbye to him for the last time. There were also many messages of condolence sent to Giuseppe’s family, overwhelmed by unexpected pain and again too difficult to accept. No one could have ever imagined that this would be his last outing.