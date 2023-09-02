The US economy added more jobs last August than expected.

And data from the US Department of Labor showed, on Friday, that the number of jobs in the non-agricultural sectors amounted to 187 thousand jobs, compared to expectations that the private sector would add 170 thousand jobs last month.

The unemployment rate in the world’s largest economy rose more than expected to record 3.8 percent, the highest level since February 2022, against expectations that it would remain unchanged at 3.5 percent.

price movements

Within a week, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 1.43 percent, to reach 34,837.71 points.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index rose by 2.50 percent, to reach 4,515.77 points.

The “Nasdaq” composite index jumped 3.25 percent to 14,031.82 points.

In Friday’s trading, the “Dow Jones” and “Standard & Poor’s 500” rose by 0.33 percent and 0.18 percent, respectively, while the Nasdaq ended trading slightly lower, by 0.02 percent.