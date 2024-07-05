Capitals (Union, Agencies)

Efforts to reach a ceasefire in Gaza and release hostages gained momentum yesterday, after Palestinian factions presented a revised proposal on the terms of the agreement and Israel said it would resume stalled negotiations.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told US President Joe Biden on Monday that he would send a delegation to resume negotiations, and an Israeli official said the team would be led by the head of Mossad.

A source in the Israeli negotiating team said that there is a real chance to reach an agreement after the factions presented their amended proposal.

“The proposal put forward by the factions represents a very important breakthrough,” he added, without going into details.

There is a noticeable difference between the Israeli response to the factions’ proposal, which was presented through mediators, and previous positions during the nearly 9-month-old war on the Gaza Strip, when Israel said the conditions set by the factions were unacceptable.

A Palestinian official close to internationally mediated peace efforts said the factions’ new proposal could lead to a framework agreement if Israel accepts it.

He added that the factions no longer adhere to the precondition of Israel’s commitment to a permanent ceasefire before signing the agreement, and will allow negotiations to achieve this during the first six-week phase.

“If the two sides need more time to reach an agreement on a permanent ceasefire, they should agree that there will be no return to fighting until they do,” said the official, who asked not to be named.

The factions have previously said that any agreement must end the war and lead to a full Israeli withdrawal from the Gaza Strip, and have sought the release of Palestinian prisoners held in Israel in exchange for the release of Israeli hostages held in Gaza.

Egyptian sources acknowledged a shift in positions but indicated that the fundamental issue of commitment to a permanent ceasefire had not yet been resolved.

In turn, the White House said that Biden and Netanyahu discussed the Palestinian factions’ response to the potential terms of the agreement the day before yesterday, and that Biden welcomed Netanyahu’s decision to resume the stalled talks, in an attempt to complete the agreement.

The source in the Israeli negotiating team said, “There is an agreement that can actually be implemented,” but the source warned that the agreement could be obstructed “for political considerations.”

Sources familiar with the negotiations said that there are two scenarios facing these negotiations, the first American and the second Israeli government.

The sources explained, in press statements, that the American scenario is based on a gradual ceasefire, ending with an “undeclared” ceasefire, according to the de facto equation at the end of the negotiation process.

According to this scenario, Israel will gradually withdraw its forces from Gaza, leading to a complete withdrawal at the end of the negotiation process.

The implementation of the first phase of the agreement will allow the displaced residents of the northern Gaza Strip to return to their areas, after the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Rashid and Salah al-Din streets in the axis separating the northern Gaza Valley from the central and southern Gaza Strip.

In the first phase, extensive humanitarian aid will enter the sector at a rate of 600 trucks per day.

According to the American scenario, the negotiation process will continue in three stages, each lasting a month and a half, during which all Israeli prisoners and detainees will be exchanged, and Israeli forces will withdraw from the entire Gaza Strip, to establish precise security systems on the border with the Strip.

In this scenario, Israel will not declare the end of the war, and will announce that it will attack any military target or any attempt to rebuild the military capabilities of the Palestinian factions in the Gaza Strip.

The second scenario, which is an Israeli government scenario, will be based on completing the first phase of negotiations, and returning to war in the second phase, if it fails to reach an agreement.