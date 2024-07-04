A missing 50-year-old woman was found dead in a farmhouse in Preganziol: she had left her workplace on an electric bike the day before

A shocking mystery surrounds a small town in the province of Treviso. A normal working day, like the previous ones, ended in tragedy for a woman and her family. The episode seems to be taken from a movie script and we can almost imagine the first shot with a woman advancing in the fog on her bicycle. The body of Vincenza Saracino50 years old, disappeared yesterday, was found lifeless in the late afternoon today inside a farmhouse in Preganziol, in the Treviso area. The police are on site and have confirmed that it was a homicide.

Stabbed woman’s body found: it’s Vincenza Saracino

The victim, resident in Preganziolwas reported missing yesterday by her family, who had reported her absence to the authorities. The prefecture of Treviso had launched an appeal for help in finding the woman, who had left work, around 5pm, on a blue electric city bike with a basket and black luggage rack.

According to the initial investigations, Vincenza Saracino is the victim of a murder: on her body there are clear signs of wounds inflicted by a knife. The search intensified this afternoon. Several reports indicated a possible sighting of the woman near a supermarket in the area. The hopes of embracing her smiling face were shattered forever.

At the moment, the police are working to trace the author of this vile act. homocide and reconstruct the dynamics of the facts. Neither possible motives nor the reasons for the woman’s departure are known. The only certainty is that the woman, brutally murdered, was abandoned in a farmhouse off the beaten track. Investigators are groping in the dark. The local community is shocked and upset by this terrible tragedy, and awaits further developments in the ongoing investigation.

The family has not released any statements, closed as they are in unimaginable pain. The woman leaves a deep void, made even blacker by the inexplicable mystery.

Read also: Man stabs ex-girlfriend and then commits suicide: 35-year-old woman in serious condition