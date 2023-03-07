Total failure

The start of the championship was disastrous to say the least McLaren in Bahrain, where the MCL60 by Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris had not convinced since the pre-season tests. While the Australian was forced to retire on his F1 debut due to an electrical failure, such as to have interfered with the gearbox, the Briton finished in 17th and last position. A result resulting from another problem, this time linked to the loss of pneumatic pressure in the engine. An unexpected event that forced Norris to pit about every ten laps to top up with oxygen, useful for repressurizing the power unit circuit.

All terrible, or almost

A debut to forget also for the new team principal Andrea Stella, the same one who had confirmed and explained what happened to the single-seaters on the Sakhir circuit. Two episodes that therefore seem to portend a season to forget for the Woking house, despite the fact that only one race has been filed in this 2023 that began amidst surprises, twists and controversies. Yet, in view of the next rounds, there could be a change of pace for the British team itself.

Hope is in Baku

In fact, according to the Umbrian engineer, this version of the MCL60 is nothing more than the result of a abandoned project from the previous management at the end of 2022, which is why one should make its debut in the next GPs new version of the single-seater. This debut should arrive on the occasion of the fourth race of this world championship, i.e. in Azerbaijanwhile in Saudi Arabia and Australia, i.e. in the next two rounds, Norris and Piastri will still be on track with updates.

Not impossible points

Also with regard to Bahrain, Stella also admitted that he had received more positive feedback than what had been the expectations of the day before, which had indicated McLaren in the second half of the standings with very few opportunities to reach the points zone: “The race was more encouraging than I expected – confirmed the team principal – before coming here I thought Q3 and the points would be difficult finishes, but in reality we could see that they were more easily up for grabs than I thought. What’s more, we have to acknowledge is that not only is the midfield even tighter than last year, but it’s even running closer to the Aston Martins and Ferraris: without the safety car, I’m not sure there would have been any drivers with a lap in less. I think that if we can improve the car by a few tenths, as we intend to do, then we can have some enjoyable races.”. Words that merge with those of Norriswho if it hadn’t been for his problem accused in the race would not have seen the top-10 so remote: “We should have scored points today – he added after the GP – because it didn’t go as bad as everyone expected before the season, the tests or the race. We’ll try to get them next time.”