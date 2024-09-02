After the landslidethe search had been going on for days. Now there has been a turning point. The only trace had been the small means of transport where the mother and son had been last seen travelling before being swept away by the water and mud. Today, in fact, the body of one of the two missing, the woman, Agnese Milanese, was found.

The 74-year-old was disappearance together with his son Giuseppe Guadagnino after the devastating landslide that hit San Felice a Cancello, in the province of Caserta, on August 27. The two were going to pick hazelnuts but suddenly, for the two, everything changed drastically in a few moments.

There is still no trace of the 42-year-old, the woman’s son. The two were in the Talanico hamlet and were hit by the bad weather while they were trying to get back to the village. Their Ape car had been recovered a few hours after the landslide had violently covered roads and cars. The small half-truck had been found completely destroyed in a ditch.

After the main carcass of the vehicle in which the two were travelling before being caught in the landslide, other objects were found vehicle fragments and the backpack with Guadagnino’s tools. The searches in the last hours had concentrated at the former Giglio quarry, a place that today is only, unfortunately, an illegal waste dump. It is here that most of the water had accumulated on that cursed August 27th.

The Fire Brigade, Civil Protection, Red Cross, Carabinieri, Guardia di Finanza and State Police intervened on the field. Yesterday, the first accumulation tank of the rain watera location upstream from the hamlet. Earthmoving vehicles operated in the basin, while in the quarry an attempt was made to navigate the basin with a boat equipped with a hydrojet, but given the conditions it was necessary to resort to the use of a dinghy.