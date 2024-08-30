Fate has been relentless with Paola Sannaa woman of only 26 years old, resident in Sassari. She lost her battle for life after three days spent in the intensive care unit of the Santissima Annunziata hospital. Her heart stopped beating, extinguishing every glimmer of hope in her family.

The cure of young Paola Sanna has stopped beating: her parents will donate her organs

Paola, a sportswoman and triathlete enthusiast, was returning home from a day at the beach in Alghero. Driving the Toyota Yaris of her mother, the twenty-six-year-old was traveling on state road 291, near the Rudas roundabout, when she had a head-on collision with a Honda CRV, carrying a Neapolitan family. The accident, which occurred shortly before 11 p.m., was particularly violent, on a narrow, dark road.

All the people involved in the accident were injured, but Paola was the worst. Her conditions were very serious when the medical staff arrived. Resuscitated three times and rushed to the hospital, she was induced in pharmacological coma to save his body as much energy as possible. But it was all in vain.

Friends describe her as a sunny, enthusiastic girl who knew what she wanted. She studied at the Polytechnic of Turin and Cagliari, demonstrating her strong-willed nature always with a smile on her lips.

The traffic police are investigating to clarify the dynamics of the accident that also involved the Neapolitan family of four. Investigators are trying to establish who occupied the wrong lane. Visibility and the limited dimensions of the road certainly influenced the accident.

Paola’s family decided to follow their daughter’s wishes and give their consent for the organ donation. A gesture of great civility and love, not only towards the young woman, but towards the lives they will help save.

