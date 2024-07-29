More than 4 months had passed since the man had not been heard from. The turning point came with the discovery of the body.

Unfortunately, there has been a negative turn in the search for a man who had been missing from the Lombard capital for several months and of whom there was absolutely no news or trace of any kind. A body had recently been found and the investigations into the body led to the identification of the 59-year-old who disappeared this spring.

The body found a few days ago in the Adda River, So, it has been identified as that of Gianfranco Bonzithe caretaker who disappeared from Milan on March 23. More than 4 months have passed since the man was last heard from and, finally, the turning point in the search for the man has arrived.

The dramatic recognition was made by his son Luca. “I feel a mixture of serenity and pain! Rest in peace dad, no matter what you did,” he wrote on his social profile. “We will love you forever. Don’t suffer anymore and please watch over me now more than ever.” This was the reaction immediately following the discovery and, therefore, the recognition of his father’s body.

Before the disappearanceBonzi had confided in a Facebook group his intention to take his life after a bitter disappointment in love. Unfortunately, the confession made on social media has materialized, although the authorities will establish the exact dynamics of the man’s death.

The Prosecutor’s Office is now investigating for incitement to suicidesuspecting that the man, 59, was the victim of a love scam on social media. It could have been an action perpetrated by a fake profile that pretended to be the British singer Dua Lipa. “Maybe he was ashamed when he discovered the truth,” Gianfranco’s brother said during a TV show Who has seen.

Bonzi had disappeared from Milan and the mystery it had been inexplicable to many, including the family who could not understand the gesture of distancing himself from the family. According to what was reported by Corriere della Sera, the last time he was seen, the man had left the building in via Borgonuovo, in the Brera district, where he worked as a caretaker, taking a trolley with him but leaving his cell phone, wallet and ATM card at home.