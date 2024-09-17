Unfortunately, the hopes for Padua are over Chiara Jaconis. The girl was only 30 years old and had gone to visit the Spanish Quarter when, unfortunately, a bad accident involved her. The young woman was hit on the head by a vase.

Chiara Jaconis

Let’s retrace the sad event together.

Hopes for Chiara Jaconis are over: the girl died at 30

On Sunday 15th September a tragedy which unfortunately today ended the life of a girl of only 30 years old. We are talking about Chiara Jaconis, a girl from Padua who had decided to spend a few days in Naples.

The accident

On Sunday Chiara was visiting the Spanish Quarters when, suddenly, a vase fell from a balcony and hit her violently on the head. The rescuers were more than timely with her and transported her to thePilgrims’ Hospital.

The woman was subsequently transported to thePonticelli Hospital to undergo a very delicate emergency operation, but unfortunately this did not save her life either. A few hours later, in fact, Chiara passed away forever, as the trauma to which she was subjected did not offer her a second chance.

Investigators are looking into the accident

A few hours separated Chiara from her flight to Paris, as she was supposed to return home after spending a weekend with her boyfriend in the beautiful town of Naples. During a walk however, a vase he fell from a balcony and hit her violently on the head. The surgery the girl underwent was successful, but unfortunately her condition worsened until she died.

At the moment the investigators are investigating what happened. It seems that the balcony from which the vase fell has not yet been identified. The Montecalvario police station is handling these investigations, whose officers are listening to the witnesses to try to get some information that can make a difference.

Fragments of the footage were also viewed. surveillance cameras which unfortunately only resume the impact and not the balcony from which the vase fell. We can only join in the grief of Chiara’s family.