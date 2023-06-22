According to Oceangate, the submarine’s operator, the oxygen on board is sufficient for 96 hours in case of an emergency.

The “Titan”, with 5 people on board, disappeared shortly after it began its descent, Sunday, to the site of the wreckage of the “Titanic”, which sank in 1912 after colliding with an iceberg. The wreck is located at a depth of about 3,810 meters.

The submarine is located in a remote part of the Atlantic Ocean, and an international coalition of rescue teams combed a vast area of ​​the ocean in search of any signs of the submarine.

The US Coast Guard said that Canadian planes equipped to find submarines detected noises in the area, and US media said the sounds included the sound of knocking at intermittent 30-minute intervals.

Even if the submarine is located, returning it will be a huge logistical challenge given the harsh conditions miles below the surface.

Titan is 6.7 meters long and began its descent Sunday morning, losing contact with its mother ship on the surface during what should have been a two-hour dive.

The wreckage of the Titanic, which hit an iceberg and sank on its maiden voyage in 1912, lies approximately 1,450 km east of Cape Cod, Massachusetts, and 644 km south of St. John’s, Newfoundland, Canada.