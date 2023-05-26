According to several US media outlets, the two teams of the Democratic President, Joe Biden, and the Republican Speaker of the House, Kevin McCarthy, agreed on some broad lines.

The “New York Times” and “Washington Post” newspapers stated that the agreement would freeze some expenditures, but without prejudice to the budgets allocated to defense and veterans, and that this agreement was inevitable, in order for the conservatives to accept a vote in Congress to raise the public debt ceiling for the United States.

The agreement will also allow deferring the risk of default for two years, until the next presidential elections.

This unprecedented scenario, for the largest power in the world to default on its debts, could happen as of June 1, in the event that a political agreement is not reached and a vote takes place in the House of Representatives and the Senate.

The United States will then find itself unable to pay its creditors, and also unable to pay the salaries of some public servants or social benefits.