The Mexican actor Paul Lyle He is between a rock and a hard place, well, this Monday it has been revealed that heJudge Marisa Tinkler rejected a new trial requested by the actor's legal representatives to present new evidence to reduce the verdict, however, the judge considers that a new trial is not necessary.

It will be until February 2023 when the Sinaloan actor Pablo Lyle knows the verdict after being accused of “involuntary manslaughter” in October 2022 after the road encounter he had with Juan Ricardo Hernández in March 2019 in which the 63-year-old man of Cuban origin lost his life after the blow that the 36-year-old actor gave him hit the head

However, since last October, the protagonist of “Mirreyes vs Godínez” has been in prison at the El Doral Correctional Center in Miami and according to sources close to it, it is rumored that actor Pablo Lyle could spend around 15 years in jail after the incident he had with Juan Ricardo Hernández.

It should be noted that Pablo Lyle spent 3 years under house arrest, so this is an important point for the sentence of the Mexican soap opera actor is reduced. Likewise, Lyle’s lawyers assured that because it was a media case, the jury did not make the decision objectively.

According to US entertainment portals, Pablo Lyle’s lawyers argued that there would be inconsistencies and the plaintiff did not present sufficient evidence to show that the Sinaloan reacted out of fear for his life and that of his children who were in the car after the traffic encounter with the deceased Juan Ricardo Hernández.

Therefore, the legal representatives of the actor requested a new trial to present evidence that would help reduce the sentence of the Sinaloan, however, this request was denied by Judge Marisa Tinkler on Monday, December 12, leaving Pablo Lyle without hope to help reduce the opinion that will be released in February 2023.

“After carefully reviewing all the issues raised, taken individually or cumulatively, the court does not consider that the arguments raised by the defense support the granting of a new trial,” the judge told the audience, the lawyers and the actor Pablo Lyle who was present in an orange uniform.