









Is it still a bit about corona, those pieces? Angry readers on the mail. But of course, dear angry readers. It’s been about corona for a year and a half. About your and our lives in the pandemic, of which we are (hopefully) approaching the end. Which means we will all be able to go on holiday again, most of us by car.

So do we, that’s the plan. I like a good road trip. With the family in July: great fun. But driving a few hundred kilometers on your own: that’s wonderful. You don’t have to take extensive breaks for peeing and foraging. In the bushes in a parking lot and further again. The radio is loud: in the Netherlands Radio 1 and when it starts to repeat itself to 2. In Belgium Studio Brussel, in Germany a local station and when I’m tired of that I play Desire by Bob Dylan. Can I listen to it four times in a row. Then I’m usually where I need to be.

If I can find the way. That’s one of the few drawbacks of driving alone. That you also have to find your way on your own. Google Maps, you say now. Yeah, but I get into a fight with that thing quite a bit. Also when my wife and I drive together. I think after 64 years I have to conclude that it is up to me. But don’t tell anyone.

I think the cards are too small (have to switch from sunglasses to reading glasses all the time), I am naturally stubborn and I panic a bit from too many choices. At least, if it seems like choices. What I find most confusing is that square at the top of the signpost card, which indicates which route comes after the route you are now following. So then Google Maps says: now go to the right, but that square indicates that you have to go left afterwards. Too much information. Worst of all, my wife knows that this will confuse me and therefore “reads” the map. But of course I watch and say: ‘No, no left’ and off I go the wheel turns. ‘What are you doing?’

Well, you know it, right? Getting lost on vacation. I would like to hear your stories, as anticipation for the first (almost) corona-free summer months. But please be brief.

