Hopeful caution of the Vatican: the Pope seems to have overcome respiratory difficulties

Francisco seems to have overcome the breathing difficulties suffered yesterday in the morning and, although he continues to need oxygen, he has not received more blood transfusions, he normally eats and is not intubated in any way, as Eldiario has confirmed. .

Worsens the state of health of the Pope, who required oxygen and a transfusion

With all the caution, and waiting for the results of the new analyzes, which will not be known until the last hour of the afternoon, in the Vatican a somewhat more optimistic environment is breathed than yesterday, when the asthmatic crisis and the descent of platelets were reported of the pontiff. In the roller coaster in which Bergoglio’s health information has become, it is quite likely that there are rise and descent peaks until a significant progress (or setback) occurs in their medical picture, they analyze in the papal environment.

After the bad sensations of the previous night, in which the asthmatic crisis that caused Francisco to receive “high flow” oxygen, on the morning of this Sunday the situation seems to have stabilized, as stated, as the first part of the first part of the first part of this Sunday The Stampa Hall, which stressed that the Pope had rested and was calm.

In fact, with the endorsement of the Pope, the Holy See has allowed the publication of the Angelus text previously prepared by Francisco, in which Bergoglio reassures the faithful. “I continue with confidence my hospitalization in the Gemelli Polyclinic, continuing with the necessary treatments; And the rest is also part of the therapy! ”He says in the text. He also appreciates the attention to health personnel and children and faithful who are praying for their recovery. This afternoon, the Diocese of Rome has summoned a prayer mass for the Pope in San Juan de Letán.

In any case, Bergoglio continues to use oxygen nozzles, in nasal cannulas, which he still needed on Sunday morning. Due to these breath difficulties, the Pope has more pain than in recent days, the sources said, although he has not suffered new respiratory episodes.

Francisco has had breakfast normally and rose, like the rest of the days. The Pope still does not receive visits, and until the results of the analysis this afternoon arrive and doctors can see them, there will be no new update about their health status.

In the Mass of the Jubilee of the Deacons, in which Archbishop Rino Fisichella has read the homily on behalf of the Pope, has also stressed that “although Francisco is in the bed of a hospital, we feel it close to us. We feel it present in the midst of us and this forces us to make our prayer even more intense so that the Lord assists him at his time of proof and illness. ”

Pope’s disease reactivates the most aggressive campaign of Francisco’s enemies



All information in www.lligionndigital.org