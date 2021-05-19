Hopeful advance of the German ‘supervaccine’ after the publication of the first laboratory data by CureVac and GlaxoSmithKline. Thus, evidence has been found in testing that the drug also It could provide protection against some variants of the coronavirus.

Preclinical studies allowed observe strong immune responses in rats, in addition to a significant neutralization of the British or South African strains, according to the German biopharmaceutical. Following these results, human tests are expected to begin in the third trimester.

Multivalence

It is a drug based on messenger RNA and whose design aims to establish strong immune responses at low doses that could help support the development of multivalent vaccines. Namely, punctures that protect against the different mutations of COVID-19.

As noted by both companies, the goal is to have an approved candidate by 2022. If successful, it would be a boost for Glaxo, since has faced much criticism for not being on the front lines of the vaccine race despite being one of the leading manufacturers worldwide.

Data coming soon

The results of the study are expected by the end of the month, while in the coming weeks CureVac intends to publish some data from advanced drug trials of First-generation messenger RNA.

Igor splawski, scientific director of the biotechnology firm, affirmed that the technology “has made tremendous progress since clinical development of mRNA vaccine candidates began against first-generation COVID-19 in early 2020. “