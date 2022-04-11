“Protecting health means guaranteeing the best care and assistance practices everywhere. Taking advantage of the lessons of the pandemic and also thanks to the resources made available in recent years, we are working to build a public health that is increasingly efficient, innovative and close to the needs of all citizens “. Roberto Speranzain a message sent today at the conference, organized by Fedemo, ‘Let’s make perspectives active’, on the occasion of the 18th World Hemophilia Day.

“Never before have we understood the importance of investing in scientific research, digital health, in strengthening local and home care, to improve everyone’s life, in particular of the chronically ill and of those affected by rare pathologies “, writes Speranza thanking Fidemo” for the constant commitment alongside people with haemophilia and their families. We must take care of every sick person and we must not leave anyone behind. ”