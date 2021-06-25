The Minister of Health is optimistic, Roberto Speranza, on the progress of the Covid-19 epidemic in Italy. “Today’s photography is better than that of a few weeks ago but we don’t have to consider the game won. The battle is not over, we must not let our guard down on tracing and testing, and focus on sequencing, ”he told the program“ Today is another day ”.

“We had reached 3800 people in intensive care, today we have just over 300. It means that the vaccination campaign has produced positive effects. The measures we adopted in February to March and then the gradualness we have chosen for the abandonment of these measures have brought effects. But it’s not over, it’s not won, there isn’t an end yet ”.

On the masks, which starting from 28 June it will no longer be mandatory to wear outdoors, however, he invited to maintain due caution because “it is and remains an essential tool to keep the virus under control”. “The ordinance we have made gives us one more chance: we must always carry it with us, but we can not always keep it worn outdoors – recalled Speranza – It is always mandatory to keep it indoors, and in all situations of gathering or potentially at risk”.

But he assured that the executive will evaluate “step by step” if “the masks can also be removed indoors if all the people present are vaccinated ”. On the Delta variant he then added: “Our scientists are very clear: if it is a variant that spreads quickly, it is normal that in a short time it will become dominant, in Italy and throughout Europe. We have already seen this with the Alpha variant. On the Delta variant we will have the results of the ISS in the next few days, to provide a photograph with real data ”, concluded Speranza.